Aries : You are in a position to affect other peoples’ lives. Since you are very compassionate and caring, people will look up to you whether as a peer or a superior. Make good use of this excess energy to solve prickly issues. Ganesha encourages large-scale projects.

Taurus : Be prepared for taking instant decisions and acting promptly on them. Today you are likely to meet several such situations Ganesha is pleased to see that you have the acumen and experience to deal with such contingencies. You will have no trouble finding the right solutions and seeing things through. Your exemplary managing skills will be noticed, appreciated and admired. Others are likely to come to you for consultation and advice.

Gemini : You will be faced with a slew of demands from various people today, and you will find it difficult to meet all of them. However, you will be able to meet the requirements that need to be met to salvage the day. People will praise your intelligence and creativity, says Ganesha.

Cancer : Minor ailments like cough and cold may bother you, warns Ganesha. So avoid cold or sweet items. People admire your helpful nature. Take special care of your health, says Ganesha.

Leo : You need to curb down on your expenses. You need to moderate the risks you take on in the share market. It is a good day for financial gains though. You need to understand the value of compromise, says Ganesha.

Virgo : Family affairs will predominate today. They will even control your thoughts to the exclusion of everything else. Things will look up on the business front. You may spend time relaxing in the evening. Ganesha says a trip to a place of worship is on the cards.

Libra : Ganesha says that there are chances that today you might start some long-pending renovation project for your house. You may decorate your home with new paintings and items. There may be guests over in the evening that will make you very happy. You may also go out for dinner with your family and friends or, more probably, with your sweetheart.

Scorpio : You are all set to paint the town red as you feel romance and love creeping into your life slowly. You may bump into ‘someone special’ today and see love blooming for you. There are also chances of marriage proposals and meeting prospective candidates, says Ganesha.

Sagittarius : Tough times do not last, but tough people do, remember this fact and move ahead in life. Try to make the complicated life simpler by your optimistic approach. Speak up when it is required and don’t get bogged down by unnecessary pressure.

Capricorn : Today, you will remain unruffled by the commotion around you, says Ganesha. However, the emotions locked up inside you will probably cloud your power of reasoning and may leave you feeling a little lost. But this will only be a passing phase, and you will come out of the bewilderment in no time. You will promptly get back to pursuing your goals and your reputation with seniors will play a crucial role in bagging you tangible rewards.

Aquarius : Today is the day to turn dreams into reality and how! With your talent, wit, and intelligence you will make a great impression on everyone’s mind, feels Ganesha. Icing on the cake will be the cash inflow. You know your cards and you play them well to your advantage. There may be a catch though, keep yourself guarded, advises Ganesha.

Pisces : You will communicate with your friends or relatives living abroad today. There is a chance that these communications could translate directly into substantial gain for you. You will find yourself in the mood for socializing. You will likely invite friends over to dinner at your place in the evening, says Ganesha.