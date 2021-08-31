Wednesday September 01-2021

Aries : Interactive sessions with people who think like you are on the cards. At last you may have an intimate talk with your beloved and you will get a chance to confide your commitment to the relationship, says Ganesha. You may even express your long-term dreams.

Taurus : This is one of those days when not goes well, warns Ganesha. No matter how hard you try you may not be able to keep problems and difficulties at bay. You may not be pleased or comfortable doing what has been assigned, or required, and could simply sit sullenly, doing nothing. Do not, therefore, take up anything difficult or complex. Stick to simple and easy things. Knowing that this day will pass, you should try to remain positive and optimistic.

Gemini : Your mind will be uneasy and anxious due to some reason today. You will be unable to express your anxieties. You will be able to secure the love of your partner by sharing your feelings. You need to let go of the past and strive to keep on moving forward with confidence, says Ganesha.

Cancer : Today is a day for taking things slowly, especially on the business front. This applies the most to the stockbrokers and also others who invest in stocks or shares on the side. Stars are not so bright today and haste will only worsen the matters. People involved in speculation, chance games and shifty markets may feel frustrated. Ganesha also advises the manufacturers not to launch a new product today, and rather wait for a better period.

Leo : You will seek the opinion of others in a lot of matters today. You need to patiently listen to others and keep your lips sealed during the course of conversations today. Your self-confidence may take a beating today, hence do not take any important decisions. It is time for a major change in your work or field of work, says Ganesha.

Virgo : Professionalism will be overshadowed by personal preoccupations. Drill your way out of problems today by meeting them head-on. Don’t get stuck up on the emotional front, especially in the evening, cautions Ganesha.

Libra : Ganesha says that any pending legal issues will be sorted out today either in court or through an out of court settlement. Your workload will get eased today and you will be able to find your way out from certain problematic situations. Ganesha showers you with his blessings

Scorpio : You can be fondly called as ‘the perfectionist’ today. Right from being punctual to following a systematic method for your work, you do it all. All in all, you set an ideal example for the people around you, says Ganesha.

Sagittarius : Ganesha predicts a day full of romantic developments today. Mushy talks and whispering sweet nothings in your beloved’s ears may give you little joys of life. However, brace yourselves as there are times when relationships do not workout, and you may experience this soon.

Capricorn : It has become difficult for you to bear the heavy weight of responsibilities on your shoulders. But, be prepared for some more; the weight is about to get heavier as more responsibilities are going to be added. You will no longer enjoy the work, and it will bring down your efficiency level to an extent, feels Ganesha. Also, your kind hearted nature will come to the fore as you will lend a helping hand to those in need.

Aquarius : Academically, you have performed exceptionally well, and Ganesha congratulates you for that. You will inspire and motivate a number of people, and may create a fan following, too. This, however, doesn’t mean that you throw your weight around. Keep a humane and humble approach towards others.

Pisces : Your planetary configuration not being favorable, you are advised not to start any new projects today. The benefits accrued by any project you take up today might not justify the risks associated with it. Businessmen need to be extra careful in all their dealings. Personal life should be peaceful with Ganesha’s blessings.