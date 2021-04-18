Monday April 19-04-2021

Aries : The day may start with a dilemma, but that’s exactly how your skills will come into play. As evening approaches, you will be applauded for your outstanding performance. If Ganesha is particularly generous today, you may sign new agreements.

Taurus : Priorities and money matters will line up impatiently to knock on your door (and desk). Your financial constraints will get an outburst today. People may be taken by surprise with the way you get poignant. You will also enjoy the higher accountability reposed on you, predicts Ganesha.

Gemini : Today, you will get an opportunity to rejuvenate yourself with seamless energy. How? Ganesha’s guess is that you will find — or at least you will believe that you have found — your purpose in life. It will keep you excited throughout the day, and maybe even for days to come. You may spend lavishly to improve your personal appearance. Such expenditures are only an investment, feels Ganesha.

Cancer : You will tend to try new recipes at home. Family members will take advantage and enjoy it. You will indulge in pastimes. Arrival of guests will bring in an air of festivity and happiness, says Ganesha.

Leo : You are blessed with a visionary’s creative streak. Perhaps, that’s why, you see things differently from others. Today, thanks to the stars, your creative side will surge forth with renewed vigour. You will generate ideas effortlessly and continuously as you reach your creative peak. Just remember that having an imaginative mind means learning lessons from the past and visualising a better future. So, ideate responsibly, advises Ganesha.

Virgo : Ganesha says today you will be highly motivated. Your creative talents and abilities set you apart as an excellent artist. Words will flow if you give vent to your creativity, and if you choose to sing or dance, you will be the focus of attention. Ganesha advises you to pursue the performing arts or writing as hobbies.

Libra : There are many kinds of worries that you must equip yourself to deal with. To do this, you may have to learn and follow the basic steps of problem-analysing techniques. The steps involve obtaining facts, analysing them and then arriving at a decision based upon your observations. Most important, though, is that you must act upon the decision thus derived, says Ganesha.

Scorpio : Ganesha feels a taxing and demanding day may be at hand today. Things might baffle you so much that you might lose your ability to think clearly. The battle is not lost because your power of resilience will be the silver lining. Address one problem at a time and take the slow and steady path, advises Ganesha.

Sagittarius : A day to full of caution, warns Ganesha. There are chances that your heart will find its partner, forcing you to fall in love. You may be cupid’s next prey. However, watch your steps, as the initial stages of a relationship may be fragile and need to handled with care. Also, it’s time to guard your reputation.

Capricorn : You are busy as a beaver. It is extremely difficult for you to think for yourself as you are all tied up by the demands of your work. You want to be creative, but again, the workload will not let you have that freedom, says Ganesha. You have learnt the art of time management. So, you have properly lined up your priorities and success is waiting for you.

Aquarius : You will hit the bull’s eye, today. From the smallest to the biggest, all of your plans will turn into reality. Don’t get disheartened if there are some obstacles on your path; you are fully armed to face the challenges and come out triumphant. Get yourself in the top gear, you will surely succeed, says Ganesha.

Pisces : A reckless attitude is the root cause of any downfall. Ensure responsible behavior and actions at every step at your workplace, today, suggests Ganesha. Be alert and focused and you will be able to dodge any incoming trouble. Today is a day of materialization and the projects and other things that you have been working on since a long time will draw close to completion and begin to pay off.