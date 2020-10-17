Saturday Oct 17-2020

Aries : Today, you may set out to please your beloved, and maybe even woo him/her all over again. There may be a bit of dissatisfaction regarding friends and relatives, but you can look forward to partying and new friendships this evening, says Ganesha.

Taurus : You may have a tendency to feel frustrated when the results are not the way you expected, feels Ganesha. You must still work hard and finish whatever you undertake today. You will discuss some vital issues with a close friend and relive cherished secrets with your life partner.

Gemini : You will lend your innovative and imaginative spark to your initiatives, which will be quite a few, says Ganesha. Love will bring you immense satisfaction. And you will develop a special bond with your spouse or beloved. You, however, are likely to be dragged into a conflict and will be forced to pick a side.

Cancer : Today, every word coming out of your sweetheart’s lips will be music to your ears. Your relationship with your relatives will be harmonious. You may steer clear of your troubles, if you learn to restrain. The best way to deal with criticism is to take them constructively.

Leo : The oath of friendship that you once took as a bunch of raggedy misfits still holds true, and your best buddies are the ones who will stand by your side through hell or high water. Ganesha sees in you the desire to cherish such friends and prove your appreciation by treating them with graceful munificence. Money is never an issue when it comes to people close to your heart, says Ganesha.

Virgo : Today, you shall balance business and entertainment equally well. The day will be like an endless party, says Ganesha. The emptying of pockets will be proportional to the amount of time you spend doing nothing. But spend prudently, advises Ganesha, and let it not worry you.

Libra : Connect and Express — these are the two things you must aim for at work today. You tend to do both things supremely well, be it in a business dialogue on phone, in writing, or in meetings. Getting across to people is not an issue today. But all this work aside, the lingering feeling of wanting to chill out with your sweetheart may become more substantial towards the evening. Watch a film together, suggests Ganesha.

Scorpio : Try adding an entirely new dimension to the way you approach relationships today, advises Ganesha. Being tractable will help iron out the creases in relationships with closed ones. But be wary of complete subjugation, warns Ganesha.

Sagittarius : Confidence-building measures will need to be taken up. Be the herald, and usher in new vigour and confidence in people around you. Your business is set to sky-rocket and a fair share of profits are in the offing, says Ganesha.

Capricorn : It may seem to be an unusual combination, but you will experience pain and pleasure in equal measure today, says Ganesha. The errands you may have to run for at home will leave you exhausted, so conserve some energy for the rest of the day. Your wit can get you whatever you want, but it’s important that you use it in the right way and not just to meet your selfish interests.

Aquarius : Good news may hit home today. Promotion, profit, scholarship, anything you’ve been working for will probably materialise. You are ingenuous, and will crack the toughest of problems with consummate ease. Ganesha sees money lenders and brokers doing well.

Pisces : A day filled with socialising awaits you, says Ganesha. You will likely make contact with near and dear ones you haven’t met in a while. New associations and friendships could also occur. It is a pleasant and joyous day, so make the most of it.