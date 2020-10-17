7 Trendy and Modern Living Room Design and Decor Ideas in 2020

Thinking about decorating your house? Your living room is obviously the first place to start with. Now it may be overwhelming to put up all the pieces together to make an arrangement that is harmonious and at the same time attractive. You have to take into account the paint colors for the walls, the kind of furniture you already have and what you need, and how to arrange and accessorize it. But the first step is to find out what your decorating style is. Knowing this gives you hints along the decor path to help make your decisions on furniture, paint colors, window coverings, flooring, and accessories. Read these tips on how to decor your living room in a modern way and also keeping in mind your style of decor.

Arranging The Art

In terms of conversations, art can be a perfect ice breaker as it brings with itself many perceptions and interpretations. How a piece of art is interpreted also speaks volumes about the views and ideologies of one’s life. A conversation about art is actually a great way to comprehend compatibility. Empty walls are a symbol of a space which is incomplete. This does not mean that you need to fill every inch, but it is important to decorate the walls with art. Thought it’s important, but creating an enticing and modern look does not need to be costly. What one person sees as art may differ drastically from what someone else thinks. When it comes to what you like and what will be in your room, the best thing to do is to follow your instincts. You should know some basic rules of what to hang and how to arrange, and then you can just follow your heart. What better way to do it than adding your favorite quotes, framed photos, and artwork? Mix various textures and frame sizes. Have smaller ones for the shelf, larger ones for the wall. You can even turn it into a gallery wall if there is enough space. You can lend the living room a contemporary, classic, or fusion look, depending on the type of art you choose.

Setting Up The Furniture

A common issue people have is, not knowing how to arrange furniture in their living room. People push a sofa against one wall more often than not, a pair of chairs against another, and that’s it. However, arranging furniture is something that requires planning. There are essential considerations like selecting a focal point, establishing discussion zones, and considering traffic flow. Place sofas and chairs close enough so that people can socialize easily. Accent tables should be within arm’s reach for convenience. Build several seating areas if you have a large space. Remember that it’s necessary to pull the furniture away from the wall for a more spacious look, even if your space is tiny.

Big pieces of furniture like sofa are the center point of any living room and if they are outdated or worn out, all your efforts of decorating your living room might not be enough. Sometimes people spend a lot on buying sofas and when they get it home, they find that it does not match the look and feel of their living room. In this case, a good option would be to get the pieces that involve heavy investment like a sofa on rent. This way you can select from a wide variety of sofas and furniture on rent. Besides, you can always keep upgrading them according to future trends.

Placing The Rugs

Area rugs can be a huge trouble spot and a challenge in your room and it takes some planning to get them right. There are several reasons why it’s important to use them, but make sure you know all the rules of thumb for area rugs before buying something simply because you like it. The size is the most important consideration for any rug in the area. When an area rug is too small it can make the whole room look disjointed so make sure you know the right size for your room and the way your furniture is arranged. All furniture should be placed on top of the rug. Between the edges of the rug area and the walls of the room, ideally, there should be about 10 to 20 inches of bare floor. The addition of cushions, rugs, throws, and curtains brings a certain kind of homeliness and warmth to your living room. While choosing your soft furnishings, mix and match various textures, colors, and prints. Next to the shelf, place a basket and place a few cushions or a throw. When it comes to the curtains, have a sheer one to let the light in during the day and a thicker one for when you need to block out the sunlight. Layer your curtains and rugs. For instance, you can place a large jute rug and layer it with another rug with beautiful patterns if you are going for a Boho theme. While choosing an area rug, you have to be sure that it extends under all key furniture in the living room. For example, in a living room, all of the furniture should be on top of the rug. Whenever it is not possible, you can have the front legs of large upholstered pieces on the rug and the back legs off. All the legs of the smaller pieces, however, should be on the rug. The rug should be large enough for both the chairs and the table in the dining room. A good rule to follow is that the chairs, even when they are removed from the table, should be on the rug.

Lighting and Illumination

Lighting is an important aspect of a house’s decor. It’s less so in living rooms than in more utilitarian rooms, such as kitchens, but there are still some significant variables that should not be overlooked. Most importantly, each of the three main lighting types should be included: ambient, task, and accent. Light sources throughout the room should be placed at various levels. You can divide the spaces by zones and have an individual reading corner if you have a big living room. Adding fairy lights is the quickest way to brighten up a place and make it worthy of you and your guests. To thread it through the rack, you can either go all out and install a curtain of fairy lights or use tiny copper lights. You can even put it all in a mason jar to make it look like a mini lamp if you are not a fan of long strings of fairy lights. This small addition is going to give a dreamy vibe to that corner. A living room has multiple functions, such as watching television, reading a book, being with family and friends. Hence you can choose from a combination of floor lamps, table lamps, and suspension lamps for this area. Consider overhead chandeliers, table and floor lamps, and wall sconces, or recessed lighting. The dimmers are necessary for multipurpose rooms such as living rooms. Depending on the time of day, case, or mood, they allow versatility, and they are a great energy saver.

Decorating the Shelves

Now that most of the elements have been added, let’s get to the most enjoyable part, decorating the shelf in your living room. This will complete the whole look. You don’t have to buy new items for decor. To spruce up this corner, all you have to do is use what you may already have lying around in your house. To fill up the shelves, throw in a few books, place a few candles, and those little boxes that you’ve been hoarding because it was too good to dump. Now is a perfect opportunity to put them to use. It may also be a good idea to display your travel memorabilia or collectibles in your living room shelves.

The Measurements

Independent of what part of the living room you are working on, be it windows, the rugs, or arranging the furniture, make sure you know about their accurate dimensions and the size of the area where you want to put those pieces while shopping for them. No one can memorize it all and nothing is carved in stone, so it’s a good idea to have the measurements handy, so you can check when needed. In case you get the dimensions wrong, it will be next to impossible to replace the stuff that you have bought for your living room. Another option is to get your living room furniture on rent. This way you can be sure that even if you get a piece that does not fit in the way you wanted, you don’t have to live with it forever.

Paint and Color

To create a cozy and comfortable environment in your living room, it is important to choose the right color of the paint on your walls. From rich hues of red to the more neutral and earthly tones, there are a lot of color choices that can warm up the living room. Your living room is one of your home’s most visible and frequently used spaces. It’s where you host guests and where your personality and tastes can be channeled to friends and family. Your living room painting ideas should reflect your personality, whether you are drawn to a bright, vivid sense of design, or something more soothing and minimal. The best thing about painting is that if you are on a budget, it’s inexpensive and it’s something you can do yourself somewhat too, making it a cost-effective alternative. You can opt for something bright and bold or something calm and soothing. Picking up the right color of paint is one thing that many of us struggle with, and if there’s one thing most people go wrong with, is to choose the right paint color. To go right with choosing the paint color, pick the one that matches with the most costly pieces in your living room.

Rules of decoration give good direction, but ultimately you are the best judge when deciding what works best in your living room and what is most appealing to your eye. That is what matters the most. Getting your home furniture on rent is a great way of not only saving your hard earned money, but also to make sure that you have both modern as well as the latest options when it comes to getting stuff for your living room.