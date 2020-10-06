Tuesday Oct 06-2020

Aries : You are very apprehensive about your possessions today, and will not like to share them. This mood may be because of someone particular. Affairs regarding love, Ganesha says, are progressing fine, and your married life will bloom.

Taurus : A short trip could be in the offing today, says Ganesha. Before proceeding, you may, however, be compelled to make changes in your itinerary. If you are not too happy with the new schedules and decide to stick to your original plans, you are likely to feel disturbed, uneasy at the end of the day. It would be better if you reconciled to the changes that are needed and then make a positive effort to make the trip an enjoyable and fruitful one.

Gemini : You will find yourself caught in two minds repeatedly, owing to your unpredictable mood swings. This will be the cause of a lot of mental stress. You can reduce your anxiety by talking out your issues with family members and experts. You need to take care of your health today, says Ganesha.

Cancer : A day to indulge in fantasy. Your ideas will be fantastic. Your status and prestige go up. People will praise your efforts. (Your efforts will be appreciated). A day of creativity and success, with Ganesha’s blessings in tow.

Leo : A challenging day awaits you. You will face some tensions and problems, however this doesn’t mean you will not be able to complete all your work successfully. Your personal life will proceed as usual, however expectations from you at the work-front will increase. You need to maintain a balance between your home and work-place, says Ganesha.

Virgo : Children will be a source of a lot of appreciation today, in and out of the classroom. Your logical abilities will become stronger. Ganesha advises you to stay peaceful, flow with the tide and enjoy yourself, regardless of what happens in the day.

Libra : Ganesha says today is a fortunate day for starting new work. You will win the hearts of everyone with your amazing charm. Your house and its arty interior decoration will impress people

Scorpio : Do your deeds and don’t expect returns is what Indian mythology has taught us since time immemorial. Now, it’s time to implement it, especially at work. You may have to wait a little longer in terms of your business and joint venture. However, don’t lose hope as the fruits of patience are sweet.

Sagittarius : The cloud of worries is likely to keep you gloomy today. Try to burst that cloud, and take a decision that would help you to solve your troubles. There may be some delay, if you want the situation to get back to normal. However, as Ganesha says, you would be the one who would benefit at the end of the day!

Capricorn : You may have sweated your guts out for an opportunity to pursue higher studies abroad, and met with disappointment. Try again today, advises Ganesha. For those of you engaged in speculation, transaction in stock and shares is likely and may fetch substantial gains. Opportunities galore, but you won’t progress until you exploit them to the best of your interest.

Aquarius : Are you facing a roadblock in your path? Make a minor change in your route, you will find a smooth and clear road once again, advises Ganesha. The efforts you have made in the past will come to fruition, today. Don’t get satisfied with your current achievements, you still have a long way to keep working hard.

Pisces : Do not commit yourself to any large investments today. It is best to avoid speculative activities. For those who have a job, the co-operation of your colleagues will help you progress, says Ganesha.