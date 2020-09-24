Friday -Sep 25-2020

Aries : You will be torn between work and family as both try to grab your attention. You may reserve the evening for having fun. You crave to become famous and are likely to accomplish your ambition shortly. You have Ganesha’s blessings to support you.

Taurus : This is not a day when you should be fooling around with your health. Do not take your health and fitness for granted, warns Ganesha You will be feeling lazy and listless all day long. Chances are that you could fall ill on account of carelessness. Both physical exertion as well as mental stress should b meticulously avoided. From sunset onwards you can rest easy. The period of care and caution will have passed.

Gemini : An auspicious day awaits you. You will pay more attention to your family than to your career or at the work-front. This will mean the resolution of some long pending issues and projects at home. An enjoyable time with your family and children awaits you, says Ganesha.

Cancer : You will love to stroll in a world of fantasy. Religious impact will prevail over you. You will charter your fantasy to a mysterious level. You will have communion with God at a temple, mosque or church. you will try to draw lessons from your experience.

Leo : You will be in a very good mood today. You will inspire others to achieve substantial things in life. While you have been looking to take on an extremely challenging project, you have been unable to find the right opening so far. You ought to start such projects today, says Ganesha. The obstacles in your way will fade away on their own and you will be easily able to find the path to success.

Virgo : You will start the day by scribbling down things to do. But don’t just jot them down; instead, set realistic goals and prioritise them. Items you mark highest will demand quick actions, cautions Ganesha.

Libra : It is very likely that you will arouse immense jealousy in others with your success and growth in business. Your business rivals may attempt to dent your credit worthiness in one way or the other. You may prefer to deal with them subtly rather than confront them openly, feels Ganesha.

Scorpio : It is more than likely that you will find yourself in a tricky situation today, says Ganesha. You may start the day feeling lonely and empty but yet, at the same time, you will have some responsibility that will prevent your from showing it. Try to keep your mind off negative thoughts. Work and friends will help you cheer up later in the day.

Sagittarius : Stay stern, says Ganesha, as it might be necessary to exercise your grit to get the desired results today. Your presence may be dominating at the workplace, but your subordinates will find your manner pleasing as you hold them in awe of you. Do not get carried away by your success or the tables may turn, suggests Ganesha.

Capricorn : Your investments, inheritance, receipts, etc. will keep your packets filled with cash. No sooner you try to put them in safe; there will be more than one reason for some expenditure. Keeping a watch on incomes and expenses both will help you avoid any monetary problems, advises Ganesha. Your maturity, practicality and experience will come to your rescue today. Also, you may have to work your socks off today, but eventually all the hard work will be paid off.

Aquarius : The day seems normal as you are unlikely to encounter unpleasant situations, says Ganesha. The high point of the day will be your consummate skill with which you will handle mundane tasks. Ganesha reminds you of the saying, “Success is one percent inspiration and 99% perspiration.”

Pisces : For those in the creative, marketing or advertising fields, today will likely bring about an important milestone on their path to progress, says Ganesha. Your creativity and ingenuity will be at their peak. Remembering that confidence is the key to success will keep you from shying away from challenges, which when surmounted will bring you substantial gains.