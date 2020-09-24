YCET organizes online placement drive

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 23: Yogananda College of Engineering and Technology (YCET) organised online placement drive for Civil and Mechanical Engineering students wherein a renowned company ‘Kinlong Hardware India Private Limited’ participated.

Initially, the company organised group discussion of 20 students wherein eight were shortlisted for personal interviews. After the interview, five students of the College namely Usman Giri, Vikrant Sharma, Anayatullah Khan and Shahid Nazir of Civil Engineering and Mujeeb Wani of Mechanical Engineering were selected on annual pay package of 2.5 to 3.5 lakhs.

The group discussions and personal interviews were conducted by Piyush Bhardwaj, Senior Sales Engineer, Punjab & Haryana and Amit Rana, HR & Admin of Gurgaon, Delhi, Punjab, Kolkata & Jaipur.

The last round for the final call will be held at its Corporate Office Mohali (Punjab) on September 30.

The placement drive was conducted by Er Dinesh Gupta, Head Training and Placement Cell along with Departmental Placement Coordinators, Er Vinod Kumar and Er Neeraj Pandita.

The Kinlong Hardware supplies hardware fittings of high quality and provides consulting services to the architectural industry across country and aboard.