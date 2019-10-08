Wednesday Oct 09-2019

Aries : Nourishing high ambitions is a good thing if they can drive you to achieve your potential. You make plans and execute them with utmost care. You may focus all your attention on attracting a member of the other sex. But Ganesha warns you not to get too swayed by it, especially if you are taking crucial decisions.

Taurus : Communication may be poignant with your loved ones today, says Ganesha. Your unpretentious character will seek to safeguard the feelings of others from being hurt. You will learn that total agreement is sometimes twice as seductive in love’s intimacies, feels Ganesha.

Gemini : Your mind will be seized with tension on some account. You will be nervous and uneasy as a result. A grave illness may strike some member of your family. However, things should ease out during the later part of the day, says Ganesha.

Cancer : You will focus on near ones and give more attention to them. You will exude charm in your actions. Your kin’s response will surprise you. Long-time relations will progress and benefit you.

Leo : Professionalism always impresses, no matter who you are or what you do. Remember this, and adopt the professional attitude that is, in a way, intrinsic to you. It shall go a long way in helping you impress new business partners. Also, expect a few concessions from your seniors at work. You have earned them, so use them wisely. Everything said, today shall be the day when you say goodbye to your negativity and adopt a more positive outlook to life. In personal life, you will be mystified by your partner’s devotion and commitment.

Virgo : Domestic troubles brewing for some time now might be sorted today. But put in extra efforts, says Ganesha. Plans may be to open a joint account or start a venture in partnership. Evening may be spent in socialising, says Ganesha.

Libra : Ganesha says work related to the government will prove beneficial to you today. Your relations with your siblings will improve. You maybe able to spend a happy time with your close friends.

Scorpio : Today is one of those days when you will go through tremendous highs and lows, predicts Ganesha. There are chances of heated arguments with your peers, so keep a check on your tongue. However, evening will be cheerful as you sit back and relax with your group of friends, go for dinner or watch a movie.

Sagittarius : Matters concerning family bonds will keep you occupied for most part today. Be sure to make all your loved ones feel special. Early in the day, those with whom love’s labour has been lost might try to end all connections. Proceed with caution when it comes to children, advises Ganesha. Make sure tension does not escalate within the family.

Capricorn : Some unexpected turn of events may leave you upset, but you will still manage put up a happy face and continue with your work. You’ll divert your mind somewhere else and eventually change your mood, too. If you expecting some good news from the foreign shores, today the wait will be finally over, foresees Ganesha.

Aquarius : The day will kick start with you deciding to opt for higher education or a personality development course. If you are a businessman or associated with finance, it will be a favourable day for you, foresees Ganesha. Through out the day, you will be occupied with one or the other thing but you will not be complaining.

Pisces : You need to control the vortex of emotions swirling through you. Your savage mood swings could have a bearing on vital decisions you need to take today. You need to guard against being emotional, be more calculative in your dealings, and think lesser about chasing after money, says Ganesha.