Sunday June 16-2019

Aries : Do something really exciting today – perhaps you could put on your trekking boots and explore unknown territories. Ganesha advises you to keep busy but not to go overboard. In group activities today, everybody will focus their attention on you.

Taurus : Your enthusiasm will be as contagious as your smile today, predicts Ganesha. People will stand charmed by your high spirits. There will be stressful moments, but things will look up later in the day. Take some time off if things get too hectic for you.

Gemini : You will be surrounded by conflicts today. However, you will come to realise within a short while the solutions required to troubleshoot your way out of your difficult circumstances. You will desire solitude and peace so much so that you will not find even your family members welcome company, says Ganesha.

Cancer : Today, it is quite possible that you have a presentiment of things that are about to happen. Scarily enough, the premonition may not be too far off the mark. All your senses, especially your sixth sense, are likely to remain highly active today. It is best for you to keep your eyes and ears open to avoid any misunderstanding at work or home, says Ganesha.

Leo : Talk of being busy! It seems like today, you shall take the cake, and perhaps, be the icing on it as well, says Ganesha. It is likely that the day is going to be very hectic for you in terms of work and business. You may be engaged in official conversations and dealings. Also, don’t be surprised to find yourself in meetings as you attempt to take stock of your business situation. After such a long and tiring day, it is only normal for you to unwind later in the evening with your sweetheart, feels Ganesha.

Virgo : Today is the day when you’ll be like the Iron Man: heart of gold, nerves of steel – minus the shiny body armour, though. Tolerance, optimism and exceedingly artistic talents will rule the roost. Pursue academics in the arts, advises Ganesha. Your understanding of life will help you serve society better. Yes, like Iron Man.

Libra : Ganesha says today you will get the opportunity to lay bare your thoughts and feelings and exchange ideas with others. Your mind will be at ease and more relieved when you have opened up. Your business acumen will be praiseworthy today. Towards evening you will reap the benefits of all those good deeds that you may have done in the near past.

Scorpio : Your rung in the social ladder just went higher today. But be wary of green-eyed monsters and ill words. Fight tooth and nail – if necessary – to protect our reputation, says Ganesha. But also learn to find your enemies’ Achilles’s heel and target it ferociously.

Sagittarius : The day may pan out to be more challenging than you had anticipated. An independent free bird as you Archers are, you may find really it irritating to find your hands tied up in unpleasant money matters. But, then that’s a part of life; put in your best to overcome any situation you come across. Your efforts shall help you gain economic independence. Take other challenges head on too. The secret, says Ganesha, lies in diligence, optimism and tonnes of patience.

Capricorn : If you are an engineer, you will consider about investing your money in your dream project or a business venture. For sports person, today will be a favourable day for health and wealth, foresees Ganesha. Make every step ahead wisely, otherwise you will have much to regret when something goes wrong. Socially, you will build a stronger reputation, says Ganesha.

Aquarius : You are a polished diamond. Adversities come and go, yet you remain unruffled. Today, you manage to please your boss, and beloved, and that is a feat! It is yet another day of contentment. And in a cyclical process, this again rejuvenates you into giving your best, says Ganesha.

Pisces : You will bump into an old friend or a distant relative today. This rendezvous may be with a person who you were close to long ago and it will warm your heart with nostalgia. You might contemplate taking a break from your daily grind to spend sometime to rekindle your childhood memories or visit your hometown. Don’t let the nostalgia overwhelm you as it may make you ignore the tasks at hand and cost you heavily, suggests Ganesha.