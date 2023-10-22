“Home Fest 23, Dharamshala” inaugurated at Royal Nest Forest View

Excelsior Correspondent

DHARAMSHALA, Oct 21: With an aim to set the stage for a new era of living excellence in mountains, “Home Fest 23, Dharamshala” was inaugurated at Royal Nest Forest View, here today.

The inauguration was graced by the esteemed presence of the Mayor of Dharamshala, Onkar Nehria, along with President of the Hotel Association of Dharamshala Ashwani Bamba and General Secretary of the Hotel Association of Dharamshala.

Speaking on the occasion, Royal Nest Forest View, Managing Director, Kamal Langoo said that ‘Home Fest 23, Dharamshala’ is not just an event; it is a celebration of a dream realized.

The project is offering panoramic views of the majestic Dhauladhar mountains and is adjacent to a reserved forest land with RERA & TCP Approved, green building certified structure in the embrace of nature.

As on date, only a handful of fully furnished 2BHK apartments are available out of the limited edition 68 apartments. For those who aspire to own a home in this breathtaking community, the time to act is now.

Among others, who graced the inauguration function included Arvind Srivastava, Deputy Director of the Information Bureau; Vivek Mahajan, Deputy Director of the Tourism Department; Vinay Dhiman, Gharo Pradhan; Tilak Raj, Nayab Tehsildar as well as eminent members from Town and Country Planning Dharamshala and the local business community.