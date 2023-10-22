Spectacular laser show enthralls Basohli during Navratra Festival

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, Oct 21: The district administration Kathua orchestrated a spectacular visual extravaganza in the form of a mesmerizing laser show at the Ram Leela Ground in Basohli as part of the ongoing Shardiya Navratra Festival. The maiden laser show in Basohli has drawn immense admiration from the local residents and visitors alike, creating a wave of awe and excitement.

The laser show which began today will continue until the 23rd of October, features a meticulously designed visual spectacle that combines technology and tradition. The show has been thoughtfully crafted to celebrate the essence of the festival and showcases several remarkable themes, including Ganesh Stuti, Shiv Tandav, Krishna Leela, Ramayana and a breathtaking Laser Beam and Music Show.

Thousands of people gathered at the Ram Leela Ground to witness this extraordinary fusion of art and technology. The laser beams, synchronized with melodious music, created a magical and immersive experience that left the audience spellbound. It is not merely a laser show; it is an artistic tribute to the rich cultural heritage of the region.

The district administration’s initiative to bring this unique and enchanting spectacle to Basohli received an overwhelmingly positive response from the community. Visitors and locals have expressed their appreciation for the effort put into organizing this maiden laser show, emphasizing how it has added a new dimension to the Shardiya Navratri Festival celebrations.

DIG Jammu-Samba-Kathua Range, Shakti Pathak, DC Kathua Rakesh Minhas, ADC Kathua Ranjeet Singh, ADC Basohli Ajit Singh, district and sectoral officers besides massive crowd attended the event.

Speaking on the occasion, DC Kathua shared his thoughts on this grand event, saying, “We wanted to create a one-of-a-kind experience for our residents and visitors, something that fuses tradition with modernity.

The laser show is a tribute to our heritage and our commitment to making the Shardiya Navratri Festival truly special. We are delighted by the response and plan to make it an annual highlight” he said.