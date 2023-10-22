CGPWA, BALGRAN to jointly upgrade knowledge of students

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 21: Central Government Pensioners’ Welfare Association (CGPWA) Jammu today made an arrangement with BALGRAN Charitable Home for Destitute Children, Channi Rama, to utilize the experienced Human Resource of CGPWA for updating the knowledge of students about important topical and historical issues.

Under this initiative, one senior member of CGPWA would visit BALGRAN every second Saturday to interact with inmates of BALGRAN. The Home has about 120 inmates.

The objective of this initiative is to infuse in the destitute children, moral values, Indian culture and other good things about the nation so that they grow into responsible human beings.

J.K Vaid, former Director, GSI and Life member of both organizations will be the first to interact with students on November 11.

Also one of the CGPWA members, expert in a particular field, would deliver a talk on selected topics to upgrade students’ knowledge on different matters, former Director IIIM Dr. S.C Puri would deliver a talk on Science and Yoga on October 29.

This was decided at the joint meeting of Management Committees of both charitable societies.

Present on the occasion were president of CGPWA, Kuldeep Khoda; president BALGRAN, A.K Khajuria; general secretary CGPWA, K.B Jandial; treasurer, O.P Sharma; J.K Vaid, S.D Swatantra, Sunil Sharma, Dr S.C Puri—all from CGPWA; secretary BALGRAN, V.K Raina; treasurer, Dr Shashi Kant Goswami and former VC, Prof. R.D Sharma.

Earlier, a symposium was held at Bal Bharti Public School on Swachhta in which six students took part and spoke about the importance of cleanliness in the life of citizens. They included Iskar and Zubair of 9th class, Priyanka and Diksha of 8th class, Jaffar of 7th class and Minkli of 6th Class.

Kuldeep Khoda gave away gifts to each of them.