DC Bandipora inaugurates job fair

Excelsior Correspondent

BANDIPORA, Oct 21: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora, Dr. Owais Ahmad today inaugurated a day long job fair at Industrial Training Institute (ITI), Bandipora.The fair was organised by District Employment & Counselling Centre (DE&CC) Bandipora for youth (skilled/unskilled) for their placement in various companies.

In the event, 10 private companies/agencies, including Maruti Suzuki, Airtel India, Nuva Bhupa, Kashovatics, Natural Life care, Bio-Health, Ashok Leyland, Tata fairdeal, Vyath Services and others participated in the job fair to select youth for 241 vacancies.

The participating companies shortlisted over 131 candidates for different jobs. Youth from different colleges including ITI institutions participated in the job fair and appeared in on spot interview process for their recruitment.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that the exclusive job fair was organised with the aim that students and youth of the district seeking employment are facilitated to avail job opportunities. On the occasion, the DC interacted with job providers; inspected stalls set up by different companies in Health, Education, Insurance, Banking, Automobile, IT, Skilling and other sectors, and also interacted with participants.

The DC while addressing the participating aspirants appealed to them to actively participate in such job fairs and take maximum benefits out of these placement drives.

He said such events shall be conducted in other parts of the district in future also. He said besides job fairs, the District Administration Bandipora will train unemployed youth under District Skill Development Plan to bridge gap between level of skills of youth and requirement of the job providing companies.

The DC said various skill development courses shall be conducted to ready our youth for their employment as per the demand in the market.

The event was attended by Joint Director Bandipora, Imtiyaz Ahmad besides other officials from various agencies. The event concluded with the vote of thanks by Mohd Yousuf Khan, Career Counselling officer, DECC, Bandipora.