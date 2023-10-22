District Kishtwar bags SKOCH award for Back to School Initiative

Excelsior Correspondent

KISHTWAR, Oct 21: Kishtwar district in Jammu Division bagged SKOCH award for Back to School Initiative.

In 2021, a survey was conducted by SAMAGRA Shiksha J&K under Director SAMAGRA Deep Raj and identified thousands of Out of School Children (OoSC) across J&K UT including 2,469 OoSC in district Kishtwar marking the highest number in the Jammu Division. This was a problem that demanded urgent and immediate attention by the authorities.

Under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar, Dr. Devansh Yadav in collaboration with DIET Kishtwar and the Education Department Kishtwar, the project ‘Talaash’ was initiated in 2022 under the aegis of the Directorate Samagra Siksha with a step ahead.

The vision and goals of the back to school initiative was clear – emphasize the target of achieving 100 percent enrolments for out-of-school children.

The Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar, along with other senior officers of the district administration and School Education Department led an awareness campaign that involved various stakeholders.

Special camps were organized to engage with the parents of OoSC in locations and schools throughout the district, with a particular focus on areas like Drabshalla, Chatroo, Nagseni, and Bounjwah where the OoSC rate was on the higher side particularly among ST community.

In recognition of this resounding success, Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar Dr Devansh Yadav was felicitated virtually by winning Semifinals of SKOCH award and after detailed presentation about the project Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar bagged the highest and prestigious SKOCH award 2023 which he will receive at New Delhi in ending November 2023 the second winner of such award in J&K.