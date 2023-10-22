Cleanliness drive organized at Govt Boys Pahari Hostel

* Sapna Kotwal sensitises about healthy habits

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 21: A programme under Special Swachhata Campaign 3.0 was today organised by Government Boys Pahari Hostel Jammu in collaboration with 22 MAHAR & NCC Cadets Battalion (POONCH / BHADERWAH) and Poshan Project Kot Bhalwal.

During the programme, field workers of Poshan, NCC cadets and Inmates/ staff of Boys Pahari Hostel conducted a joint cleanliness drive under the guidance of Secretary J&K Advisory Board for Development of Pahari Speaking People, Sapna Kotwal.

CDPO Poshan Kot Bhalwal, Mohit Bharti, Warden BPHJ were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the Secretary said that the event aimed at generating mass awareness regarding the importance of observing Swacchata all around which directly impacts one’s Personality, healthy habits, hygiene atmosphere and disease free body.

Sapna Kotwal said that sanitation should be incorporated in our daily routine. She asked the participants to make the masses aware that they don’t throw the waste material on the streets, drains, water bodies, open spaces and also prohibit them from littering and open defecation.

Secretary further said that without the involvement of the general masses the cleanliness drive could not be successful.