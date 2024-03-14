HMIL launches CRETA N Line at Rs 16.82 lakh

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 13: Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL) launched its sporty and exhilarating performance inspired SUV Hyundai CRETA N Line in a function held here today.

The new CRETA N Line was launched at the starting price of Rs. 16.82 lakh.

Launching the vehicles, Un Soo Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd said that, “The Hyundai CRETA N Line will strengthen Hyundai’s N line portfolio and profoundly resonate with the ambitions of new age Indian buyers. We are confident that with the launch of Hyundai CRETA N Line, we will further elevate fun driving experiences and fulfil requirements of thrill-seeking-adventure enthusiasts.”

Based on WRC-inspired design, Hyundai CRETA N Line offers an exciting and performance-oriented driving experience. It has a charismatic exterior design with distinctive N Line specific sporty front grille with N Line emblem and new front bumper design with red inserts.

Hyundai CRETA N Line commands rear look with sporty skid plate with red inserts, and sporty twin tip exhaust for a rip-roaring drive. It has striking side profile with all new R18 (D= 462 mm) alloy wheels with red front & rear brake callipers and red inserts on the side still adding to the sporty appeal. It also has sporty interiors with exuding modern athleticism in the cabin with sporty-black interior with red inserts and subtle “N” badging on gear knob, seats and steering wheel

With exciting powertrain, Hyundai CRETA N Line powered with 1.5l Turbo GDi Petrol engine with a 6 speed manual transmission (N Line EXCLUSIVE) and 7 speed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT)

It also offers more agility and confidence with sportier suspension and steering for a spirited drive, offering superior handling and responsiveness.