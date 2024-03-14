DUKE brings latest summer collection

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 13: DUKE-India’s most reliable and favourite lifestyle brand which has always been an inspirational brand for youngsters is bringing their latest summer collection 2024.

With theme ‘Spring into Style’ the collection embodies the essence of the season with vibrant colors, breezy fabrics and classy designs. It captures the spirit of the season, offering a wide range of trendy and comfortable clothing options for men, women and children, of all ages.

Duke’s latest collection includes t-shirts, shirts, trousers, bermuda, capri, lowers, denim, tops, jegging, active-wear, sportswear, accessories and footwear.

A handout stated that the teens, the youth, the wiser and the trendier whosoever wants to go minimalistic in their fashion statement, can have their wardrobes adorned with Duke’s latest ensemble.

The purpose of this collection is to make one feel extraordinary in day-to-day life.

“Our main focus has always been to fulfill our customer’s requirements and give them what they need for their wardrobe. Our team works tirelessly to provide you with the latest trends,” Kuntal Raj Jain, Director, Duke Fashions (India) Ltd said adding: “Our new collection provides a vast variety of cotton, natural and textured materials that give your body a cooling effect.”

“We see it as our duty to provide our customers with the inspiration they need to look and feel confident,” he maintained.