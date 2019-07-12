H&ME Financial Commissioner inaugurates various projects, reviews ongoing works

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 12: Financial Commissioner, Health & Medical Education Department, Atal Duloo inaugurated today various completed projects such as Rehabilitation Centre, Attendant Waiting Hall and Connecting Corridor between male and female ward in CD Hospital, GMC Jammu and dedicated the same to the general public.

Further, the Skill Lab in AMT School, Jammu funded by NHM, Government of India was also inaugurated by the Financial Commissioner, who dedicated the same for training and education purposes of Nursing and Paramedical Staff.

He also conducted inspection of ongoing works in upcoming 200 bedded Bone & Joint Hospital in the first phase. He also inspected 100 bedded new Emergency Block coming up at GMC and issued standing directions that the project taken up should be completed within the prescribed time line, so that the work load on GMCH can be reduced and the existing emergency can be decongested in the interest of better patient care.

Later, interview was conducted for the selection of faculty in various cadres on academic arrangement. Financial Commissioner also visited Super Speciality Hospital and inspected the functioning of various units including ICU, CCU, Dialysis Ward and various other wards, where he interacted with the patients to take their feedback, so that the directions can be extended for further improvisation of the best patient care.

Dr Sunanda Raina, Principal and Dean, Government Medical College, Jammu, members of the executive agencies including Planning Wing, various heads of the departments, Administrator of Associated Hospitals, Jammu and faculty members of various departments were accompanying Atal Duloo during inspection of the projects.