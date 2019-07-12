DDC Jammu for timely completion of languishing projects

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 12: District Development Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar today asked the executing agencies to take measures for timely completion of key languishing projects in the district.

The DDC was chairing a meeting of senior functionaries of PWD (R&B), PHE, PDD, UEED, PMGSY, Health, Education, Industries and Commerce, Urban Local Bodies, ISM Departments to review the status of various languishing projects.

Superintendent Engineers, Executive Engineers, Chief Medical Officer, Chief Education Officer, Chief Planning Officer, General Manager Industries and Commerce and other concerned were present in the meeting.

Taking review of PWD sector, the meeting was informed that 43 road projects and 5 bridges are under execution in Division-I, of which 37 roads will be completed in this financial year, while 7 road projects have been completed against 13 under execution road projects in PWD Division 2. Similarly, 14 road projects and 6 bridges are under execution in Division 3.

Kumar urged the engineers to complete the pending works on priority and check any cost escalations in the projects owing to avoidable delays.

The DDC, while reviewing the status of UEED projects, directed completion of town drainage works on priority. He also directed the concerned agencies to complete the Detailed Project Reports, tendering, Monthly Project Reports and to make payment of works done at the earliest. He also asked the officers to bring in issues related to land or any other hindrances faced in the execution for early disposal of the same.

Regarding Health Department, DDC stressed upon the executing agencies of different engineering wings to complete the works related to up-gradation of primary health centres in the district.

While, reviewing the upcoming projects of Government Medical College Jammu, he directed the authorities to complete the works related to procurement of machinery through JKMSCL, up-gradation of laboratories and others. He also passed instructions to the Housing Board for completion of ongoing works at Ayurvedic Hospital at Akhnoor at the earliest.

Under PDD, the DDC was informed that out of 32 under-execution projects, 8 have been completed and rest are likely to be completed in the current financial year. He also directed the authorities of SICOP and Hydraulic to complete their projects on time and submit reports on monthly basis.