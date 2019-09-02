Hindi Fortnight commences

Excelsior Correspondent

Jammu, Sept 2: Hindi Fortnight commenced in the NHPC Regional Office, here.

The Hindi fortnight started today by writing “Thought of the day” on the display board by J.R. Chaudhary, Executive Director.

Sion Tirkey, GM (HR), Ramesh Kumar, GM (Civil), Senior officers and staff of the Regional Office were present on this occasion.

Various competitions will be organized for the purpose of encouraging the official language of Hindi during the fortnight and on the occasion of Hindi Diwas, the winners will be given away prizes.

Executive Director said that more efforts are required to increase the use of Hindi in day to day official works. This will be possible only if we sincerely comply with our constitutional obligations and complying with the Official Language Act and Rules” he added.

He called upon the personnel to take part in the various competitions being organized during the Hindi fortnight.