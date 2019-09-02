Indian community apprise Balwant Thakur about difficulties

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 2: Representatives of various groups of Indian community based in South Africa organised a reception in the honor of Balwant Thakur who has recently been appointed as Cultural Diplomat of India to South Africa at Norwood in Johannesburg.

This programme was aimed at welcoming Balwant Thakur to South Africa and also to apprise him about the difficulties being faced by the Indian community in keeping their respective cultural and linguistic identities intact in South Africa.

The representatives of South African Telgu Comm-unity, Bengal Association of South Africa, United Punjab, Global Organisation People of Indian Origin, Tlingana Rashtriya Sang, Andra Association of South Africa, Tamil Association of South Africa attended the felicitation programme.

These representatives presented in detail their respective annual calendar of events which they have been organizing since decades to preserve and protect their respective cultures in South Africa.

Balwant Thakur assured the visiting representatives of Indian community to have a pro-active role of Indian Cultural Centre, Johannesburg in preservation and propagation of Indian Culture.

Thakur is the first person from the Jammu and Kashmir who has reached to this high profile cultural position of the country.