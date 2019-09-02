Priya takes up Home Guards issues with Governor

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 2: Former Minister & spokesperson State BJP, Priya Sethi has appealed Governor Satya Pal Malik to look into the demands of Home Guards on priority basis as it is the matter of life and career of hundreds of their children and family members who are dependent on them.

Priya Sethi who was addressing a meeting of home guards here, today in connection with their problems took up the matter with Governor soon on phone and the Governor assured that due consideration will be given for their genuine demands.

Priya Sethi assured the members of Home Guards led by Kamla Sharma, president of Home Guards Association that BJP is for the welfare of every section of society for laying strong foundation of a New India of our dreams as well as new J&K.

Kamla Sharma and other members apprised the former Minister of their problems with this hope that long pending genuine demands of the Home Guards would be met now on priority. The points discussed with former Minister included implementation of Supreme Court direction passed on March 11 in 2015. It said Para 22 of the Judgment which has not been implemented in Jammu and Kashmir along with the demand that Home Guards be called on duty for full year instead for nine days in a month.

The members informed Priya that they are being disengaged after every six years even after becoming

trained personnel for discharging the duties like deployment on Shri Amar Nath Yatra, security of Hajj pilgrims, festivals, examination duties, night duties etc and humbly requested that it should be reviewed as it is their only source of income.