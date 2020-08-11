Hill Council launches public consultation campaign for Vision Document 2030

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Aug 5: Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) launched the mass public consultation campaign for the Leh Vision Document 2030 here.

Gyal P Wangyal, Chairman of LAHDC in presence of the Deputy Chairman, LAHDC, all the three Executive Councillors of LAHDC Leh, Member of Parliament from Ladakh Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, C Phunsog (IAS Retd), Vice Chancellor of University of Ladakh, Sachin Kumar, Deputy Commissioner Leh, Moses Kunzang, Director, Urban Local Bodies, Ladakh, Dr Ishey Namgyal, President, Municipal Committee Leh, Rajiv Pandey, Senior Superintendent of Police, Leh, leaders from different religious organisations among others, declared the mass public consultation campaign open.

LAHDC will hold consultations meetings with different stakeholders and residents of Leh town to seek their feedback and suggestions to improve the draft vision document prepared by LAHDC Leh with support from experts from Bremen Overseas Research Development Association (BORDA) and Ladakh Ecological Development Group (LEDeG).

Leh Vision Document is a roadmap to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDG)-6, that focuses on clean water and sanitation and SDG-11 (Sustainable cities and communities) to make Leh a resilient, inclusive, liveable and happy Himalayan town. LAHDC Leh had earlier prepared a Ladakh Vision Document-2025 for the entire region, but Leh Vision Document-2030 is specifically for Leh town.

The main objective of the mass public consultation process is to involve the local residents and stakeholders to make it a truly participative process to make the Leh Vision document a collective vision of people of Leh town.

Under the mass public consultation campaign, meetings with stakeholders, members of Municipal wards, experts and interviews with prominent personalities of Leh would be aired. The collective feedback and suggestions would be incorporated to improve the draft vision document.

On the occasion, C Phunsog, the Advisor and one of the authors of the Leh Vision Document, MP Ladakh Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, Gyal P Wangyal, Chairman, LAHDC Leh and Dr Ishey Namgyal, President, MCL expressed their views.