2076 dropouts re-enrolled under ‘Back to School’ Prog

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Aug 11: Around 2076 school dropouts have been re-enrolled, including 1081 for bridge course, in Udhampur under the ‘Back to School’ initiative of the district administration.

“Over 3000 students have been identified under this initiative, of which 2076 were enrolled in different schools including 1081 for bridge course as per their age. Free books and school kits have also been provided to these students,” District Development Commissioner, Dr. Piyush Singla said here today.

The DDC was speaking at a function organized by Education department to felicitate the students who topped in 10th and 12th class board examinations results declared recently. The DDC presented mementoes and merit certificates to these meritorious students.

School kits were also given to students enrolled in schools under unique initiative of District Administration, Back to School (B2S).

The DDC appreciated the role of NCLP, ADDC and other district officers who played pivotal role in enrolling the out of school students during Special Sakshatkaar Saptah, held for enrolling school dropouts under Back to school initiatives .

He also appreciated the role of PRIs for helping administration in identification of these School dropouts.

Later, the DDC chaired a meeting of the ZEOs of the district and reviewed the progress of pre matric scholarship, disbursement of midday meal cooking cost among the beneficiaries.

He directed the ZEOs to submit the lists of pre-Matric Scholarship to District Social Welfare Officer within ten days. The CEO was asked to submit the daily report to his office. He also directed to disburse the cooking cost of mid day meal in the account of beneficiaries within one week.

Others present were ADDC, Ashok Kumar; CPO, Rajeev Bhushan; ACR, Vikar Giri; DSWO, Sajad Bashir Somberia; CEO, Parshotam Dutt Sharma; Dy CEO, Ram Kumar; incharge NCLP, RP Choudhary besides all ZEOs, officers and officials of education department.