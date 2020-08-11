Sethi discusses merits of Art 370 abrogation

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 11: The abrogation of Article 370 from J&K and reorganisation of the State into two Union Territories – J&K, and Ladakh was done to end the discriminatory and undemocratic policies which were there for seven decades.

This was stated by J&K BJP Vice President, Yudhvir Sethi at a symposium held here on Article 370.

Sethi also emphasized that the abrogation of Article 35-A was in the interest and welfare of the people of Jammu. “Article 35-A encouraged alienation, deepened the concept of a separate identity and created a political gap between the State and the rest of India,” he maintained.

The BJP leader said that he felt hurt to see nationalistic people of Jammu not getting their due share because such laws where there in the State.

He said that over 5,000 West Pakistan families which migrated here in 1947 as refugees have now granted domicile certificates while earlier they were denied basic rights like government jobs, owning of immovable property, facilities of education in government professional colleges, voting rights in elections to J&K legislature etc.

At the end, Sethi appealed to the people of Jammu to come forward and take J&K Union Territory on the path of development.

BJP East Mandal President, Parveen Kerni, Vinod Gupta, Amit Luthra, Shyam Gupta, Dheeraj Sharma and others were also present on the occasion.