Hike in ex-gratia relief for PDD employees

Incoherent and flawed labour policies, never reviewed periodically, pursued by the successive State Governments amidst a scenario of more and more being done across the country in all other states in respect of welfare measures for Government employees, had led to such situations where even humanitarian angles too were being seen neglected let alone respected in critical and sensitive cases where fallout of loss of life were involved. An employee who dies in harness should never be allowed to be subjected to donations and contributions from trade union units and philanthropic organisations to help next of its kin – surviving wife, children etc to lead a normal respectable life.

Power Development Department has many ills and drawbacks dealing with which is entirely a separate issue but the fact is that a lineman or a technician coming in contact with a live power supply line or falling from a height while mending wires, should not be treated with bureaucratic apathy and procedural cobwebs. There should be clear cut , well defined and quickly implementable labour policy in matters of payment of ex-gratia and providing other relief to help next of his kin and if grievously injured, all expenses along with wages or salary payable as if on duty, must be considered as his genuine and legitimate due. There should be a well lineated policy to employ the deceased’s wife or his major son or daughter in the same department commensurate with educational and other technical qualifications or even if otherwise, in junior most cadre. Providing all this or part of it, should not be to the pleasure or whims of the authorities concerned but strictly as per the provisions of the well formulated policy.

Better late than never, State Administrative Council has raised the limit of ex-gratia amount payable to the employees of the Power Development Department (PDD) or their legal heirs in case of death or incapacitation due to electrocution or any other mishap. The step, though taken belatedly, is welcome and eligible for due appreciation in that not only permanent employees were going to be benefitted but even those who were part time, daily wagers or casual employees too. Needless to add, there were instances of employees when fatal accidents took place while on duty but service rules did not permit any ex-gratia payment since the unfortunate ones were not permanent. Since the anomaly now is proposed to be set right and the limit of the ex-gratia otherwise payable enhanced too, the main but the most legitimate demand of the employees of the Power Development Department pending for years, stands fulfilled. What is, however, required is the mode and the manner of payment must be hassles free, simple and time specific or with time limit within which the same should be paid to the survivors of the deceased employee or the employee itself if hospitalised or unfortunately rendered incapacitated.

The employees of the PDD must take it in the spirit of having fought for a just cause and their stand vindicated though only under Governor’s rule and not under successive popular Governments that ruled the state all these years. The increase too is fairly good from Rs.3 lakh to Rs. 10 lakh and from Rs. 1 lakh to Rs.7.50 lakh for death in harness due to accidents and disability respectively. We would like to add that the employees working with and handling live power wires must be provided insulating material both to be worn and worked with instead of what the practice is. The stairs generally used for gaining height to reach the intersection of electric supply wires are the same as of “stone age”. They needed to be changed for better which could provide a small base to the employee to stand comfortably at the top commensurate with need and at the base with fine grip with zero chances to slip. That is precisely for preventing mishaps which should be the priority of the hierarchy of the management of the PDD and other concerned authorities. Making working conditions safe, conducive, hazards free and motivating for the employees should be the vision of the Government.