5 West Bengal labourers killed in Kulgam, one injured

Clashes in Kashmir, dozen wounded

Fayaz Bukhari

SRINAGAR, Oct 29: Militants this evening shot dead five laboures from West Bengal and injured another while massive clashes were witnessed across Kashmir today in which over a dozen protesters were injured.

A police officer said that militants this evening entered into a room where labourers from West Bengal were staying in Kitrusu village in Kulgam district of South Kashmir and fired at them. An Army party reached the spot after hearing about the incident and recovered 5 bodies from the room.

Later, police also arrived and took the possession of the bodies and four of them were later identified as Mursaleem Sheikh, Qamarudin, Mohammad Rafiq, Naeemudin Sheikh and Rafiqul Sheikh from Sagar Digi Murshidabad in West Bengal.

Another labourer Zahoorudin from West Bengal also received injuries in legs and was referred to SMHS hospital for treatment.

Security forces immediately cordoned off the area and massive operation has been launched against the militants responsible for the attack.

And police and security forces launched an operation in the Kanilwan, Bijbehara area last night after a truck driver was killed and during the search, recovered a dead body. “Based on the preliminary investigation, it is learnt that the said individual was part of a group involved in terror crime incident at Kanilwan Bijbehara”, police said.

In the meantime, all the major roads were seen blocked and private transport largely off the roads throughout the day as 23 European Union MPs arrived here this morning for two day visit to Kashmir.

Stone pelting clashes were witnessed in at least 4 dozen places and pitched battles between protestors and security forces throughout the day.

Police and security forces resorted to teargas shelling and fired pellets to disperse the protestors. Over a dozen youth sustained injuries while as many private vehicles were also damaged in the clashes in Srinagar.

At least eight persons were admitted in SMHS hospital in Srinagar with pellet and other injuries. This included a one year child who was hit by a stone.

The shops remained closed and traffic was off the roads. However, amid sporadic clashes, class 10th exams was conducted here today in which over 60,000 students appeared.

Police officer said that militants fired upon Army’s patrolling party at Drabgam area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama. The 183 battalion of the CRPF was also deployed there for the area domination outside the examination centre.

The CRPF returned the fire. However, militants fled but not before creating panic among the students who were appearing in the examination. Soon after the attack, entire area was sealed and a massive search operation launched to track down the attackers.