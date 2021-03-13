Highest since Jan, over 42,000 people vaccinated in single day across J&K

Irfan Tramboo

Srinagar, Mar 13: In the on-going vaccination drive against COVID-19, a total of 42,732 individuals were vaccinated today across J&K which is so far the highest since January this year when the vaccination was kick-started.

Officials told Excelsior that 868 vaccination sites were set up for the day across J&K, out of which 525 were in Kashmir Division, while 343 vaccination sites were in the Jammu division.

Also, with the number of people vaccinated across J&K on the day, the officials said that number of people who are above 60 years and have been vaccinated has now crossed the 1 lakh mark, while around 80% of Healthcare Workers and 77% of Frontline Workers vaccinated so far.

On the day, as per official data, in Kashmir across 525 vaccination sites, 7279 persons above 60 years of age received their vaccinations shot, while 1463 comorbid also received their vaccine jab.

At the same time, 262 Health Care Workers (HCWs) received their first dose of the vaccine; while 935 HCWs received their second dose of vaccine. Also, on the day, 5445 Frontline Workers (FLWs) received their first vaccination shot, while 4580 FLWs received their second doses.

About those above 60 years of age, 1086 such individuals were vaccinated in district Anantnag on the day, 647 in Kulgam, 231 in Shopian, 1418 in Pulwama, 527 in Srinagar, 702 in Budgam, 1441 in Baramulla, 714 in Kupwara, 133 in Bandipora, and 379 in Ganderbal.

Overall, as per officials, 42,732 individuals were vaccinated on the day which they term as the highest single-day work done across J&K so far since the start of vaccination drive across J&K. “This is the highest so far in one single day across J&K and we are hoping that things will gather more speed in coming days,” Dr Qazi Haroon, the State Immunization Officer told Excelsior.

In the case of comorbid who were vaccinated on the day across Kashmir, 160 such patients were vaccinated in Anantnag, 45 in Kulgam, 34 Shopian, 165 in Pulwama, 184 in Srinagar, 190 in Budgam, 462 in Baramulla, 36 in Kupwara, 54 in Bandipora and 133 in Ganderbal.

In Jammu, on the day, across 343 vaccination sites as per data, 12365 individuals above 60 years of age, as well as 511 comorbid, were vaccinated across the region.

Also, 291 HCWs received their first vaccine jab, 1562 received their second dose, 1446 FLWs received their first jab while 6594 FLWs received the second dose of vaccine on the day.

About those above 60 years of age in Jammu, 5905 such individuals were vaccinated in Jammu district, 816 in Udhampur, 1111 in Rajouri, 1340 in Kathua, 308 in Poonch, 44 in Ramban, 1698 in Doda, 147 in Kishtwar, 123 in Reasi and 873 in Samba.

In the case of comorbid who were vaccinated on the day across the Jammu division, 255 such individuals were vaccinated in Jammu district, 39 in Udhampur, 9 in Rajouri, 20 in Kathua,

85 in Poonch, 3 in Ramban, 59 in Doda, 5 in Kishtwar, 17 in Reasi, and 19 in Samba.

About the vaccination sites, 73 vaccination sites were set up in district Anantnag for day 45 in Kulgam, 33 in Shopian, 62 in Pulwama, 74 in Srinagar, 42 in Budgam, 80 in Baramulla, 30 in Kupwara, 30 in Bandipora, 56 in Ganderbal, 76 in Jammu, 45 Udhampur, 43 in Rajouri, 38 in Kathua, 35 in Poonch, 19in Ramban, 18 in Doda, 14 in Kishtwar, 35 in Reasi, and 20 in Samba.