Cyber Police apprehends 2 persons in OLX fraud case from Rajasthan

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 13: In a major success, Cyber Police Jammu succeeded in apprehending the kingpin along with one more associate from Rajasthan in Rs 1 lakh OLX fraud case.

“The kingpin and his associate have been identified as Ahmed Khan, son of Sattar Khan and Bilal, son of Khalil Ahmed. Both the arrested accused persons are residents of Chaniya Kalan Tehsil Pahari District Bharatpur, Rajasthan”, said SP Cyber Police Naresh Singh. The arrested persons were involved in a case registered under FIR Number 5/2021 under Section 66D IT Act and 420 IPC at Cyber Police Station Jammu.

The incident took place on January 20 last year, when the complainant namely Devinder Sharma reported at Cyber Police Station, Jammu, that he has been duped by unknown fraudsters on the pretext of buying an old refrigerator from the complainant for which complainant had advertised on OLX, an online platform for selling and purchase items.

“Fraudsters convinced the complainant to scan QR code sent through mobile to receive money to buy the refrigerator but eventually they managed to debit Rs 1 lakh from the SBI account of Devinder Sharma in 5 transactions”, SP Naresh Singh added.

During the course of investigation, at initial stage, Police succeeded in arresting one of the main accused namely Mohammad Umar, son of Mohammad Siddique of South Delhi, SP said, adding that on further investigation through technical evidences, Cyber Police were able to unearth the involvement of Ahmed Khan and Bilal (main accused persons) along with 4 to 5 other people as associates.

“Based on technical analysis and mobile based locations, Police found that they were operating in Bharatpur area of Rajasthan. A team was deputed to Rajasthan, headed by Inspector Pawan Parihar under the supervision of DySP Wasim Hamdani, Investigating Officer of the case to apprehend both the accused persons. The team acting swiftly arrested both the accused with the help of local police and brought them to Jammu after completing all legal procedures”, SP Naresh Singh added.

Sustained questioning of both the accused persons by the Police is going on, SP informed.