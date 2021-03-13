Jammu-Srinagar highway restored

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 13: The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was cleared for traffic after removal of debris in Banihal area this afternoon.

Official sources said that the main bottleneck near Chambalbas in Banihal area was finally cleared at around 2 pm today and then stranded vehicles in Banihal and Jawahar Tunnel areas were cleared.

After 6 pm, the trucks and oil tankers loaded with essentials and stranded in Ramban, Chanderkote, Nashri and Kud areas were allowed to move towards Kashmir valley.

The road was closed for routine weekly maintenance on Friday but was blocked near Banihal following a massive mudslide triggered by heavy rains besides shooting of stones from the hillocks overlooking the highway at multiple places between Banihal and Ramban.

“In view of the inclement weather prediction issued by the Meteorological department for the next few days, people are advised to undertake journeys on the highway after confirming the status of the road,” an advisory issued by the Traffic department said.

However, it said light motor vehicles would be allowed from Jammu towards Srinagar, setting a cut-off timing for such vehicles to cross Nagrota (Jammu) between 5 am to 12 pm and Jakheni (Udhampur) between 6 am to 1 pm.

“No vehicle shall be allowed before and after the cut-off timing,” the advisory said.