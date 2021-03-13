Ex-Legislators’ Council seeks early resumption of political process

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 13: Asserting that the current situation in Jammu and Kashmir was chaotic, Ex-Legislators’ Council has demanded early resumption of democratic political process in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Council, comprising former legislators from different regional and national political parties, was of the opinion that the current impasse on the restoration of the political process in Jammu and Kashmir has only added to the miseries of general masses and sought intervention of Lt Governor Manoj Sinha in order to impress upon the union Government for resumption of the political process.

The Council held a meeting here under the chairmanship of former MLA Qazi Jalal-ud-Din to discuss the current political, social and economic situation prevailing in Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting was attended by former minister Ram Paul, former minister Haji Nissar, former minister Jagjivan Lal, Ex-MLC Kashmira Singh, Ex-MLC Brij Mohan Sharma, Ex-MLC Firdous Tak, Ex-MLC BL Bhat, Ex-MLC Depinder Kour, former MLA Gul Rafique and former MLC Iqbal Butt.

The participants observed that delay by the Union Government in restoring the democratic political system in Jammu and Kashmir creates an adverse affect and negates the very purpose of federal structure. They said that the political leadership, be it from regional or national parties, have sacrificed and given blood to nurture political democratic space in the trouble torn state.

They further observed that in absence of public representative Government the masses were facing several problems and programmes and policies were being made in cosy official spaces of civil secretariat. “There is complete gap between the administration and general masses. The people are running from pillar to post to get their grievances and issues redressed but only to be turned away. The prevailing system needs to be immediately check”, the meeting resolved.

The participants said that the former legislators and political workers of Jammu and Kashmir have a constructive role in steering out the erstwhile state out of the current political impasse.