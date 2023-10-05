Highest number of jobs created in history of J&K: LG

‘We will waive electricity bills for under privileged’

Improvement in T&D enables us to give 24-hr power supply

Fayaz Bukhari

SRINAGAR, Oct 5: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today said that the highest number of jobs were created by the Government last year since independence and assured that electricity bills of the underprivileged will be waived.

Sinha while addressing a gathering at Kupwara today said that over the past three years, 30,000 jobs have been created, and in the last year, the highest number of jobs was generated since independence.

The LG said that these jobs were exclusively offered to individuals who possessed the necessary merit. “Only those who are deserving and meritorious have secured employment, and even those who receive commendations from New Delhi will not be able to obtain jobs if they do not meet the merit requirements,” he said.

Sinha said that moving forward and welfare of the common people in Jammu and Kashmir is the top priority of his administration.

“This marks a significant shift in Jammu and Kashmir, and it is understandable that some individuals are experiencing discomfort as a result of this change,” he said.

The LG said that if there were 4212 entrepreneurs in the past, the aim is to surpass that number with over 6,000 new entrepreneurs this year. “Various departments should collaborate to help us achieve this goal,” he added.

The LG said that over the past few years there has been substantial improvement in the transmission and distribution of electricity in J&K.

“The people of Jammu and Kashmir experienced the simultaneous availability of snow and electricity last year, a substantial change that has become a reality here. I want to assure you that there has been a substantial improvement in both transmission and distribution, enabling us to provide 24-hour electricity,” he said.

Sinha said that the Government will waive the electricity bills of the less privileged in J&K.

“I would like to reiterate that those who are economically well-off should pay their electricity bills, while we will waive the bills for the less privileged. Those who are unable to pay their bills should not be burdened,” he said.

The LG, however, said that it’s important to note that despite increased tax collection compared to previous years, the J&K still faces annual losses of Rs 1000 crore. “We have outstanding loans to repay. I urge you to cooperate with us in addressing this issue and finding a solution, as we are in a better financial state than many other states,” he said.

Sinha said that over the past four years, the transformation occurring in J&K has not only surprised the people of Jammu and Kashmir but has also left people from other states amazed.

“In the last three years, we have witnessed unprecedented progress in several areas, and Jammu and Kashmir is now leading in various aspects. Achieving the ODF Plus model in sanitation demonstrates that the aspirations of Jammu and Kashmir have aligned with those of a developed India. While we have achieved our target, maintaining this achievement poses a significant challenge, and it requires collective effort from all of us,” he said.

The LG said that the ultimate goal of J&K is to become the most developed region in India within the next twenty-five years. “We must all work together to achieve this vision. Our commitment is to do whatever it takes to improve the lives of the common people,” he said.

Highlighting the efforts of the Government to accelerate the pace of development in the district, the Lt Governor said 20 major infrastructural projects worth more than Rs 3144 Cr are under execution in Kupwara, which will be the key to future growth, bring prosperity to the population in rural and urban areas and expand the base of local market and promote entrepreneurship.

In the last Financial Year, 2444 development works were completed, and the first ever grid connectivity for Keran and Machil in 73 years was provided during 2021-22 enabling 19 Panchayats close to LoC to chart new pathways of progress and prosperity to secure their future as well as that of future generations, he added.

The Lt Governor reiterated the resolve of the UT Administration to tap the huge tourism potential of Kupwara.

“We have given a big boost to tourism sector to transform socio-economic condition of the people of this beautiful region and to provide expanded opportunities to youth,” he said.

Irfan Sultan Panditpori, Chairman, District Development Council Kupwara and other PRI and ULB representatives expressed their gratitude to the Lt Governor-led UT Administration for addressing the development needs of the people of Kupwara.

Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary reiterated the commitment of the administration to tap the potential of the district across the sectors.

The projects worth Rs 26.84 crores inaugurated by the Lt Governor include construction of NTPHC at Nowgam, Langate; construction/ upgradation of Dhani Tadd upto Prada Pandov road at Tangdar; upgradation of 5-km road from Pandithpora Langate via Al Maqsood Colony Hajan; construction of 08 roomed building at HSS Warnow Lolab and Water Supply Schemes at Machil, Athrota and Tangdar.

Vijay Kumar, ADGP Kashmir; Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor; Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Dr. Piyush Singla, Secretary Revenue; Ayushi Sudan, Deputy Commissioner Kupwara; Riyaz Mir, President Municipal Council Kupwara; members of PRIs & ULBs; senior officials and people in large number were present.

Manoj Sinha also chaired a meeting to review the progress of the initiatives of the Government and the development works at Kupwara district.

The Lt Governor appraised the sector-wise performance of the saturation of the Government schemes and also reviewed the winter preparedness of the District Administration and department-wise action plan.

He directed the officers to take concrete measures to increase the female literacy rate and ensure no child is deprived of education. He further directed for proper rationalization of the teachers and utilization of manpower in education sector.

Meanwhile, Manoj Sinha interacted with members of Panchayati Raj Institutions and public representatives during his visit to Kupwara today.

Several delegations led by Irfan Sultan Panditpori, Chairman, District Development Council Kupwara; heads of Municipal Council and Block Development Councils projected various development issues of their respective areas.

The Lt Governor assured the members of the delegations of appropriate redressal of the issues and demands projected by them during the interaction. He reiterated the commitment of the UT Administration to fulfill the aspirations and developmental needs of the people of the Union Territory.