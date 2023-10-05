Committed to safety, security of people in J&K: DGP

Blames Pak for destruction in UT

Excelsior Correspondent

ANANTNAG, Oct 5: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh today stated that the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir are committed to the safety and security of the people who have witnessed worst times due to Pakistan-sponsored disturbance and destruction in the last three decades in the Union Territory (UT).

He made these remarks while interacting with a joint party of the Police, Army and CAPFs that was part of the Kulgam encounter, during his visit to the Anantnag District in South Kashmir.

General Officer Commanding (GOC), Counter Insurgency, Victor Force, Major General Balbir Singh, YSM, VSM, Brig Amandeep Malli, VSM Comdr I Sector RR, DIG Souoth Kashmir Range, Rayees Mohammad Bhat, Col Vishal Kumar Singh, Co 1 RR, SSP Anantnag, Ashish Kumar Mishra among other officers were present on the occasion.

Interacting with the jawans and the officers of Police and CAPFs, the DGP appreciated their swift and clean operation of tracking down and eliminating the terrorists. He also commended the security forces personnel for working in tandem to hunt down the terrorists to demolish the remnants of the terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that J&K Police and other forces are committed to ensure safety and security of the people of Jammu and Kashmir who have long been fighting the Pakistan sponsored terrorism in the UT.

“We’re committed to provide a safe and secure environment to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, who have seen the worst times of Pakistan sponsored terrorism and disturbance,” said the DGP.

He stated that the jawans and officers working in Jammu and Kashmir have been displaying indomitable courage while fighting with different challenges.

“I’m proud of the commitment shown by one and all in maintaining peace in the UT,” he said.

To maintain this peace forever, the DGP said that forces must be ready to respond to each and every evil design of the terrorists dictated from across the country.

He stressed for utilising the technical as well as human resources in tracking and eliminating of the remaining terrorists in the UT.

He also directed for monitoring and keeping vigilance on terror support systems to demolish their ecosystem.

He cautioned the forces and people of J&K about the conspiracy of Pakistan, which has been making continuous attempts to disturb peace and tranquillity in the region.