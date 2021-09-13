High, Higher Secondary Education Institutions Reopen In Kashmir

Srinagar, Sep 13: The high and higher secondary educational institutions reopened in the Kashmir valley after remaining closed for the past five months due to spread of COVID-19.

However, very less number of students had turned up to attend their classes on Monday.

Officials of Government Girls Higher Secondary School (GGHSS) Kothibagh said very less number of students had come on the first day today. We expect good number of students in the days to come, they said.

The State Executive Committee (SEC) after reviewing the COVID situation in its latest meeting on Saturday has decided that the educational institutions, class for 10th and 12th standard shall be permitted with limited in-person teaching not exceeding 50 per cent on a given day for vaccinated students and staff.

Consent shall be obtained from the parents of all students who are willing to attend the school, the SEC said adding the school premises should be thoroughly sensitized.

“Proper screening regarding vaccination should be done on the school gate. If students or teachers or other school staff shows symptoms of cough, cold or fever, they will not be allowed to enter the school. The Head of the school must ensure that the guidelines related to social distancing and COVID protocol are strictly followed”, the SEC said in its order.

SEC said the coaching centre for civil services, engineering, NEET shall be permitted with limited in person teaching for fully vaccinated staff and students, subject to condition that the head of the centre shall ensure the guidelines related to social distancing and COVID protocol are adhere to.

All other coaching centre shall continue to remain closed for on-sight in-person teaching. (Agencies)