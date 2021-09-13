J&K Govt reconstitutes 7-member selection committee of SKIMS

JAMMU, Sep 13: Jammu and Kashmir government has reconstituted the 7-member Selection Committee of S K Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Medical College and Hospital, Bemina, Srinagar.

The committee will be headed by the Chief Secretary, an order issued by the government on Monday said.

The order said that sanction is hereby accorded to the reconstitution of the Selection Committee for making promotions of the faculty members of SKIMS, Medical College and Hospital, Bemina, Srinagar against clear vacancies and under Assessment Merit Promotion Scheme (AMPS).

Chief Secretary will be the Chairman of the Committee while the other members included the Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Finance department, ACS, Heath and Medical Education Department (H&MED), Prof M S Khuroo, former Director andDdean, SKIMS Soura, Dean medical faculty, SKIMS Soura, Principal, Government medical college, Srinagar.

The order also stated that the principal SKIMS medical college and Hospital Bemina, Srinagar has been appointed as Member Secretary.