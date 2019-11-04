Hideout busted in Sopore

SRINAGAR, Nov 4: Security forces have busted a militant hideout and recovered huge quantity of incriminating material in the apple township of Sopore in North Kashmir district of Baramulla.

A police official today said that following specific information, police unearthed a militant hideout in Brath, Sopore in Baramulla on Sunday.

He said huge quantity of incriminating material, including utensils, food items and personal apparel were recovered from the hideout.

“Police has registered a case and the incriminating material have been seized and taken into records for the purpose of investigation,” he said.

Police officers continued to work to establish the full circumstances pertaining to this hideout. Investigation in the matter was in progress, he added. (UNI)