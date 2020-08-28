HGWA for implementation of SC order on regularization, salary

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 28: All J&K Home Guard Welfare Association (HGWA) has demanded implementation of Supreme Court order regarding regularization and fixation of salary of home guards as many states and Union Territories have already implemented the same in letter in word.

Click here to watch video

Addressing a joint press conference, Babu Hussain Malik, EJAC (R) and Kamla Sharma, Presidents, All J&K Home Guard Welfare Association urged the Lieutenant Governor to resolve the long pending demands of the home guard employees.

Gopal Bhagat, Krishan Lal, Bharat Bhushan, Arti Kumari, Payal Bhagat, Santosh Kumari, Kusum Lata, Pawan Kumar and many others were present during the press conference.

While speaking, Kamla Sharma highlighted various demands of the home guards, which are overseen by the previous Government on pretext or the other.

“Time and again our Association approached all the quarters of the Administration, but all in vain. Except assurances and formation of committees, nothing concrete has been done till date in case of home guards”, Sharma added.

She demanded demands implementation of Supreme Court order regarding regularization and fixation of salary of home guards, formation of policy for regularization of home guards and stoppage of usual break of 6 years in service as many of the home guards have rendered 20 to 25 years of selfless service, monetary and other service benefits as per other states and UTs and implementation of Minimum Wages Act for home guards also.

She appealed to the Lieutenant Governor for redressal of all grievances of the home guards at an earliest, otherwise they are left with no other option then to protest on streets to ger the justice.