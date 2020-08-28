Al-Badr comdr among 4 militants killed in Shopian

Abducted Panch’s body recovered

Fayaz Bukhari

Srinagar, Aug 28: Four militants including an Al-Badr commander who were behind the abduction and killing of a Panch were killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian today while a fifth militant was captured.

A Panch from Khonmoh area of Srinagar Nisar Amhed Bhat’s body was recovered from orchards in South Kashmir’s Shopian today. He went missing from Srinagar on August 19.

Inspector General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar told a news conference here that Al-Badr district commander for Shopian, Shakoor Parray, and his associate Suhail Bhat, who had abducted and killed the Panch on August 19, were among the four militants killed in the Shopian encounter.

Kumar said that a joint teams of Army, Police and the CRPF cordoned Kiloora village on the basis of specific information about the presence of militants. In the initial gunfight, two militants were killed, and as the operation progressed, two more were killed while the fifth one was caught.

The militants were identified as Zubair Nengroo and Shakir-ul-Jabbar. The arrested militant has been identified as Shoiab Ahmed Bhat, a resident of Awantipora, Pulwama.

Kumar said that Shakoor and Suhail were involved in the abduction of a Territorial Army soldier Shakir Manzoor Wagay, a resident of Shopian who has been reportedly killed.

Keeping in view the prevailing pandemic and to ensure the safety of people the bodies of slain militants will be sent to Handwara for burial purpose after completion of all medico-legal formalities. The nearest family members of the slain militants will be allowed to participate in the last rites at Handwara.

Shakoor Parray was engaged as an SPO in 2014 in District Police Kulgam. Meanwhile on operational grounds he was converted as Constable in Police Department and was adjusted in District Police at Awantipora. Later, he was transferred from Awantipora to district Anantnag, where he took away 4 rifles of the other officials and joined Hizbul Mujahideen.

He distributed the snatched weapons among his close associates. He was main handler of Al Badr and was involved in recruiting youth into militancy. He had four FIR registered against him for various militant activities.

Dead body of a Panch who was killed by these militants was today found in orchards of Dangam Ratnipora area of Shopian district. He was missing since Aug 19.

Locals spotted a body in orchards of Dangam and informed police. A police team rushed to the spot and recovered the body. The body was later identified as that of Nisar Ahmad Bhat of Khonmoh.

Nisar, according to his family, went missing on 19th August after which they filed missing report at concerned Police Station.

The deceased Panch was booked under PSA in 1995 and there are around one dozen FIRs registered against him.

Two days after he went missing, an audio went viral in which militants claimed that they have killed the Panch and won’t return the body due to COVID-19.

Meanwhile, one person was arrested after he tried to snatch a weapon of a CRPF personnel in Nowhatta area of Srinagar today.

A person identified as Tehreen Shabir Dar, 28, of Umarabad, Peerbagh area of Srinagar tried to snatch a weapon from Head Constable Samrinder of CRPF at Nowhatta area of Srinagar today.

“Police and CRPF men present at the spot immediately caught the person and handed him over to the police after which he was lodged at Police Station Nowhatta,” an official said.

A case under (FIR number 40/2020 under section 392 and 511 IPC) has been registered against the person in Police Station Nowhatta and investigations taken up.