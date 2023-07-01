HexaMed Technologies Pvt Ltd awarded

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 1: HexaMed Technologies (India) Pvt Ltd, a leading Indian company specializing in biomedical equipment maintenance, systems, and allied healthcare solutions, has received the prestigious global business award for being the “Most Emerging Healthcare Service Provider in India”.

This recognition underscores the company’s outstanding achievements and commitment to excellence in the healthcare sector, particularly in biomedical equipment maintenance and management.

Presented annually by Global Business Magazine, the award acknowledges companies that demonstrate exemplary performance, innovation, and dedication to advancing their field.

As per a statement, HexaMed stood out among a highly competitive pool of nominees due to its exceptional contributions, groundbreaking solutions, and unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction.

On receiving the award in Mumbai, Nigam Gupta, Managing Director of HexaMed Technologies (India) Pvt Ltd, expressed immense pride and gratitude. He dedicated the honor to the directors, business associates, staff members, biomedical engineers, and Chairman D Selvakumar, whose instrumental leadership has motivated the team associates.

Chief Operating Officer Sumit Jaiswal also emphasized that the recognition is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and talent of their exceptional team. He further highlighted their commitment to pushing the boundaries of the industry and delivering innovative solutions that exceed customer expectations.

HexaMed, a Hyderabad-based startup, has consistently demonstrated itself as a market leader by leveraging its expertise, cutting-edge technology, and customer-centric approach to drive growth and success. The company’s dedication to staying at the forefront of the healthcare and medical industry has earned it a well-deserved reputation for excellence.

Nigam Gupta reiterated that despite this remarkable achievement, HexaMed remains focused on its mission to provide unparalleled solutions, set new industry standards, and empower clients to thrive in an ever-evolving marketplace.