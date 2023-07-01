SBI celebrates 68th Bank Day

Excelsior Correspondent

CHANDIGARH, July 1: State Bank of India (SBI) today celebrated its 68th Bank Day.

A handout of SBI stated that the Bank was incorporated by an Act of Parliament on July 1, 1955.

The day was celebrated throughout the country by organizing various programmes at different centers. At Chandigarh, the Bank Day was celebrated by organizing Circle Level staff cultural programme and a get together of local dignitaries, customers, staff and their families at Tagore Theatre.

Vinod Jaiswal, Chief General Manager, Chandigarh Circle graced the occasion as chief guest.

The get together was made memorable with energetic and melodious performances by staff members from the States of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and UTs of J&K, Ladakh and Chandigarh in the Circle.

At the outset, Vinod Jaiswal in his brief address, informed the audience about the importance of maintaining values of glorious heritage of Banking by SBI in its over 200 year journey.

“Today SBI is in forefront of Banking by leading in financial inclusion and providing banking services to all,” he maintained adding: “Bank’s values of service, transparency, ethics, politeness and sustainability symbolize the focus of SBI.”

Jaiswal also emphasized for the need for digital banking in present-day world and shared about various digital products like YONO and paperless banking for enhanced customer satisfaction and impressed upon all to adopt and use these products.

He reiterated Bank’s commitment to its legacy of transforming banking and appreciated the good work being done by the staff for providing banking services to the people in remotest and toughest terrains of the country and promoting digital banking among the people powered by trust and support of customers.

He also impressed upon the staff to keep up the good works being done by them and wished them all the best in their future endeavours.