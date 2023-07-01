People eagerly waiting for polls to teach lesson to BJP: Bhalla

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, July 1: The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) working president Raman Bhalla today said that the people are waiting eagerly to teach a lesson to the BJP for allegedly failing to fulfil the promises made before coming to power at the Centre and in J&K.

Bhalla said this while interacting with prominent people of Block Nagri village Chamba Dha Bhah Panchayat Bajwal, in Kathua constituency. He said that people should elect those who will ensure that their voice is heard. “People of J&K want a credible voice to represent their aspirations and Congress is the only credible voice of all the regions of J&K,” he added.

“The people of J&K remember BJP for unleashing countless miseries on the State and its people. People still recount the numerous instances of BJP and its leaders committed from time to time. The treacherous role played by the BJP and its leadership is an open secret,” he said, adding, now the responsibility rests on people to choose between forces inimical to State’s integrity and those who have lent immense sacrifices for the protection of the State’s communal harmony and brotherhood.

“Now, it is up to people to discern between the ones who stand for their rights and who trampled them. However, people have made it a point to show such forces as are inimical to State they’re the right to place. In the end, it is the people whose resolve will prevail,” he said.

Every vote matters and every vote should be polled in favour of Congress, for ours is the only party that has never compromised with regard to equitable development of all regions of State, Bhalla said.

Claiming that people were “disturbed over the change in BJP’s attitude after getting a clear mandate,” the JKPCC leader said that the public would teach a lesson to the BJP in J&K Assembly elections due later this year. It will lick dust in the coming J&K assembly polls,” Bhalla said.

He said that people of Jammu and Kashmir are also eagerly awaiting for the next available opportunity to teach BJP and its allies a lesson for letting them down and not fulfilling promises made to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Prominent among those present on the occasion include Block president Subash Chander, Sat Pal Bhandari, Rajneesh Basotra, Tersham Pal Shani, Ravinder Pal Singh, Paramjeet Singh Pamma, Vikas Sharma, Balbir Singh besides others.