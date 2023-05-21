HexaMed Diagnostics organizes Health Camp

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 21: An open consultations and health check-up camp was organized here today at HexaMed in Channi Himmat.

Ex-Deputy CM and senior BJP leader, Kavinder Gupta, Dr. Kamal Saini, Kulbir Charak, Suhail Kazmi and other dignitaries along with eminent persons from civil society besides notable specialists from medical fraternities took part in the health camp.

About 250 patients were benefited from the health camp.

Kavinder Gupta, while interacting with media persons said the medical camp has been organized to inspire people to take care of their health and implement necessary lifestyle changes in accordance to prevailing conditions to live healthier lives.

Sumit Jaiswal, Chief Operating Officer of Hexamed Diagnostics & Specialty Clinics said such camps are being organized to encourage people to be proactive about their health and make preventive tests a habit.

Vikas Gupta, GM Operations at Hexamed Diagnostics & Specialty Clinics Jammu also spoke on the occasion.

A team of doctors from Hexamed including Dr. Neeraj Gupta (Cardiology), Dr. Abhinav Sharma (Pulmonology), Dr. Insha Khan (Gynecology), Dr. Gaurav Vaid (Physiotherapy), Dr. Mushtaq Ahmed Mir (Urology), Dr. Sumit Pal Singh, Dr. Anit Pal Singh (Ortho), Dr. Y.P Gupta (Physician), Dr. Ajay Kotwal (Neurology), Dr. Ajaj Ul Haq (ENT) and others made the camp successful.