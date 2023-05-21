Doda Admn in collaboration with Ahmad Foundation organises free Eye Checkup camp

Excelsior Correspondent

DODA, May 21: With the objective to provide quality and specialised healthcare in the district, District Administration is frequently organising specialised medical camps in headquarter as well as in the far-off areas of the district. Continuing its efforts to bring eminent medical practitioners for the excellent and quality consultation and treatment, District Administration in collaboration with Ahmad Foundation today organised a free eye checkup / treatment camp at OPD block of Associated Hospital GMC Doda.

The camp was inaugurated today by Deputy Commissioner Doda, Vishesh Mahajan along with SSP Doda Abdul Qayoom.

Renowned Opthalmologist, Dr. Ashok Sharma, along with his team of doctors and the department of Opthalmology GMC Doda, provided free eye consultation and treatment to the patients who came for treatment in the camp.

Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner appreciated the efforts of the Ahmad Foundation for organising a free checkup/ treatment camp here. He said that better and quality health care in the district is the prime objective of the district administration and GMC Doda and Health department is making all out efforts to come upto the expectations of the people. He urged the public to take benefit of all the healthcare schemes like PMJAY- SEHAT, JSSK, RKSK, Universal Immunisation Programme, JSY, NSSK etc. and keep themselves and their family healthy while beating the financial hardships through the healthcare schemes of the “Government.