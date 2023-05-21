Protests against shifting of hospital Labs from GMC

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, May 21: People held protest against shifting of Pathology, Bio Chemistry and Micro Biology Laboratories of Govt Medical College, Rajouri.

People staged protests at Thannamandi, Manjakote, Darhal and Rajouri in support of their demand. The protestors alleged that to benefit a private Lab, the GMC Rajouri administration was doing this all. They said it is difficult for people to go to a private labs for tests and how a private labs can accommodate huge number of tests which are daily done in different labs of GMC.

The decision is just to put people in trouble and promote a private lab. As daily huge number of patients come to hospital for check up from different areas of not only from Rajouri but also from Poonch district.

A large deputation led by Chairman MC Rajouri Mohd Arif Jat and Rajendar Gupta called on GMC Administration and told them that it’s anti people decision and they will protest against this.

Moreover, it’s unique step taken by Administration of GMC to ask people to go for different tests in private labs. Tazeem Dar told that they will never allow Administration to do this as there is already a 500 bedded Associated Hospital and how administration is neglecting all this.

In Thannamandi the protest was led by Arshad Nawaz Khan, president Trade Association Thannamandi. The protesting people appealed the LG JKUT to look into the matter and direct concerned not to take such steps which effect public badly.