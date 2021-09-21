Army helicopter with 2 onboard crashes due to bad weather in J&K’s Udhampur

UDHAMPUR, Sept 21: An Indian Army helicopter with two people on board has crashed at Shiv Garh Dhar in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir. The police have said that excessive fog in the area has reduced visibility in the area, which may have led to the accident.

“As per initial reports, the helicopter has made a precautionary landing but we are verifying the facts,” Indu Chib, Deputy Commissioner, Udhampur said. “Cannot confirm about the crash,” she said.

DIG Udhampur Suleman Chowdhry said that the police received information and dispatched teams towards the spot in Shiv Garh Dhar. He added that due to the presence of excess fog in the area, visibility was low.

Rescue teams have managed to reach the spot and bring out the two injured Army personnel.

The Army chopper met with the accident due to bad weather. It is not clear yet whether the chopper crashed or the pilot crash-landed it. Both the pilot and co-pilot are injured. Police teams have been rushed to the spot. (Agencies)