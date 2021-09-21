Employment Sept 21, 2021

Require

Office assistant

Sales assistant

Peon

Maid

Date -21 sep ,time – 11 am to 5 pm,

Venue- Leisure Travel, Residency Road Jammu

Whatsapp- 9906212304

URGENT REQUIREMENTS INDUSTRY

1. Accountant, Supervisor, Office Coordinator with Computer, Payment Collection boy,

2. ASM for FMCG, Dispatch Supervisor with Busy known,

3. Inject Mould Machine Operator, Mech Engg and Elect. Engg Fresher, Driver, Packing boys ,

Salary ( 12k to 25k )

Address :- Sidco Chowk, Bari Brahmna

Contact No:-7298663220, 9622365951,9796260300

Job Vacancy

MBBS, BDS, BAMS Doctors, Nurse and Pharmacist required. Location Miran Sahib. What’s app resume

or call at 9797535863.

VACANCY

Required an Office Assistant (Female) for office related work. Profecient in Computer Salary Negotiable.

Add: Near Shakti Nagar Pulli, (Pillar No. 17), Jammu.

7006801633, 9906109960

REQUIRED

Medimax leading Pharmacy Required 5 Pharmacist in Jammu

Contact 9797560329

Vacancies for J&K

1. Zonal Mktg. Heads for J&K

Sal: Above Rs. 8 Lac P.A + Inc.

2. Area Mgr. for All J&K (M/F)

Sal: Above Rs.3.5 Lac P.A. + Inc.

3. Electricians for two/four wheelers

Sal: No Bar Plus 2 yrs Experience.

Candidates having Exp. in Automobile Sector shall be preferred

Contact: 9797029989

email: stargpsindia234@gmail.com

Vacancy

For Analytical Chemist

A reputed & SSI Pharmaceuticals Company based at IGC, Phase-I, SIDCO, Samba (JK-UT) Required Analytical Chemist.

Complete knowledge is must:

1. Knowledge of HPLC

2. Instrument handling

3. In House testing

4. Documentation

Send your resume on

WhatsApp No. 9721111196

“STAFF REQUIREMENT’’

Job Profile – SAP Billing Operator = 1 No (Male)

For Depot of a leading Pharma company, (Area Channi Ramma)

Salary Rs. 9,000-10,000

(Non – Negotiable)

Own Scooty or Bike is compulsory

No Fresher allowed

Working Hours – 10am to 6pm

Call at Mb. 7006218129

Vacancy

Vacancy for PGT biology at Manya’s tutorial opp Gupta book palace, Nai Basti, Jammu.

Contact us at :- 7006425475

Part Time Job

An MNC is now in your city, a single call can change your life.

DIAL NOW: 9906588544

Urgently Required

B.Sc. Nursing and B.Sc. Biochemistry Graduates for Nursing and Para Medical College at Channi Himmat, Jammu.

Salary Negotiable

Contact: 0191-2462424, 96221-00369, 94191-95901

URGENTLY REQUIRED

1. Civil Engg (5no) 10k to 15k

2. Electrical/Mechanical Engg (10no) 15k

3. Banking jobs (5no) 15k to 20k on roll

4. GNM / BSC Nursing (6no) 15k

5.Delivery boys for Jammu, Trikuta Nagar, Akhnoor, Gangyal, Nagrota, Rajouri, Shakti Nagar,Doda (20no) 11k + petrol charges

Mob. 7051531025. Gandhi Nagar

Required (M)

Data Entry Operator & having Basic knowledge of Accounts knowing Busy (Full time) Exp Between (6 months ot 1 yr)

Contact: 9419145554

Canal Road (Near Mahajan Sweet) Shop.

Global Agencies

REQUIRED

M/F candidate having good experience in sales of optical and lens

Qualification: Only Experienced Optometrist

Location: Gandhi Nagar

Salary No Bar For Right Candidate

Whatsapp CV : 6006215895

Construction Company

Required

Civil engineer exp

Road 5 yrs

Dumper Driver exp 5 yrs

Contact 9797560329

7051201111v