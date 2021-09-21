Employment Sept 21, 2021

Require
Office assistant
Sales assistant
Peon
Maid
Date -21 sep ,time – 11 am to 5 pm,
Venue- Leisure Travel, Residency Road Jammu
Whatsapp- 9906212304
URGENT REQUIREMENTS INDUSTRY
1. Accountant, Supervisor, Office Coordinator with Computer, Payment Collection boy,
2. ASM for FMCG, Dispatch Supervisor with Busy known,
3. Inject Mould Machine Operator, Mech Engg and Elect. Engg Fresher, Driver, Packing boys ,
Salary ( 12k to 25k )
Address :- Sidco Chowk, Bari Brahmna
Contact No:-7298663220, 9622365951,9796260300
Job Vacancy
MBBS, BDS, BAMS Doctors, Nurse and Pharmacist required. Location Miran Sahib. What’s app resume
or call at 9797535863.
VACANCY
Required an Office Assistant (Female) for office related work. Profecient in Computer Salary Negotiable.
Add: Near Shakti Nagar Pulli, (Pillar No. 17), Jammu.
7006801633, 9906109960
REQUIRED
Medimax leading Pharmacy Required 5 Pharmacist in Jammu
Contact 9797560329
Vacancies for J&K
1. Zonal Mktg. Heads for J&K
Sal: Above Rs. 8 Lac P.A + Inc.
2. Area Mgr. for All J&K (M/F)
Sal: Above Rs.3.5 Lac P.A. + Inc.
3. Electricians for two/four wheelers
Sal: No Bar Plus 2 yrs Experience.
Candidates having Exp. in Automobile Sector shall be preferred
Contact: 9797029989
email: stargpsindia234@gmail.com
Vacancy
For Analytical Chemist
A reputed & SSI Pharmaceuticals Company based at IGC, Phase-I, SIDCO, Samba (JK-UT) Required Analytical Chemist.
Complete knowledge is must:
1. Knowledge of HPLC
2. Instrument handling
3. In House testing
4. Documentation
Send your resume on
WhatsApp No. 9721111196
“STAFF REQUIREMENT’’
Job Profile – SAP Billing Operator = 1 No (Male)
For Depot of a leading Pharma company, (Area Channi Ramma)
Salary Rs. 9,000-10,000
(Non – Negotiable)
Own Scooty or Bike is compulsory
No Fresher allowed
Working Hours – 10am to 6pm
Call at Mb. 7006218129
Vacancy
Vacancy for PGT biology at Manya’s tutorial opp Gupta book palace, Nai Basti, Jammu.
Contact us at :- 7006425475
Part Time Job
An MNC is now in your city, a single call can change your life.
DIAL NOW: 9906588544
Urgently Required
B.Sc. Nursing and B.Sc. Biochemistry Graduates for Nursing and Para Medical College at Channi Himmat, Jammu.
Salary Negotiable
Contact: 0191-2462424, 96221-00369, 94191-95901
URGENTLY REQUIRED
1. Civil Engg (5no) 10k to 15k
2. Electrical/Mechanical Engg (10no) 15k
3. Banking jobs (5no) 15k to 20k on roll
4. GNM / BSC Nursing (6no) 15k
5.Delivery boys for Jammu, Trikuta Nagar, Akhnoor, Gangyal, Nagrota, Rajouri, Shakti Nagar,Doda (20no) 11k + petrol charges
Mob. 7051531025. Gandhi Nagar
Required (M)
Data Entry Operator & having Basic knowledge of Accounts knowing Busy (Full time) Exp Between (6 months ot 1 yr)
Contact: 9419145554
Canal Road (Near Mahajan Sweet) Shop.
Global Agencies
REQUIRED
M/F candidate having good experience in sales of optical and lens
Qualification: Only Experienced Optometrist
Location: Gandhi Nagar
Salary No Bar For Right Candidate
Whatsapp CV : 6006215895
Construction Company
Required
Civil engineer exp
Road 5 yrs
Dumper Driver exp 5 yrs
Contact 9797560329
7051201111v
Editorial
Medical seats quota from All India Pool
Retired employees deserve justice not apathy