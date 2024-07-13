Heavy rains lash Katra; light thundershowers in other parts of Jammu bring relief from humidity

Electric poles, cables damaged in several areas

Govind Sharma

JAMMU, July 12: Heavy rains lashed Katra and other parts of Reasi district today while other parts of Jammu province witnessed light showers accompanied by gusty winds which brought down the temperature and humidity significantly in the entire region.

According to Weatherman, Reasi district in Jammu region received heavy rainfall this morning. He said Katra town of Reasi district received 65.2 mm of rainfall this morning. The intensity of rain in other parts of the district was also similar; however, there was not report of any loss from any part of the district.

“Other parts of Jammu region including, Samba, Kathua, Jammu, Ramban, Udhampur, Doda, Poonch and Rajouri also witnessed light showers accompanied by gusty winds in the morning,” the Weatherman stated.

Meanwhile, due to gusty winds, some areas of Jammu and Samba districts remained without power for hours as power transmission lines were damaged due to fall of trees and breakage of their branches. As per reports, 3 poles of 33KV Mandal Line got damaged due to the wind storm, resulting in outage of power to Mandal, Utterbehni and Central University areas.

The temperature in entire Jammu region dropped significantly following rains and people had a sigh of relief from hot and humid weather as sky remained covered with clouds throughout the day. Jammu recorded maximum temperature of 34 degree Celsius, Banihal 28.8 degree Celsius, Batote 28.1, Katra 30.4 and Bhaderwah recorded a maximum of 27.2 degree Celsius.

The Weatherman forecast generally cloudy weather for tomorrow with intermittent spells of light to moderate rain/ thundershowers at many places with heavy rain at isolated places of Jammu division. An advisory for flash floods/ landslides/ mudslides and shooting stones was also issued by the Weatherman at few vulnerable places of Jammu region for tomorrow.

There is no major forecast for 13th to 20th July in the region but scattered places may receive brief spell of rain/thundershowers between July 13 and 15. There is also probability of a brief spell of rain/thundershowers at isolated places of the region on July 16 and 17 and scattered places between July 18 and 20.