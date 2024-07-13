Human trafficking racket busted, 2 arrested

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 12: Police in Baramulla today dismantled a human trafficking module operating in the Ushkura area of the district by arresting two accused individuals.

Authorities disclosed that their investigation into the case revealed Shakeel Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Ushkura, was involved in trafficking and exploiting minor girls from outside the Union Territory.

Accordingly, police stated that a case under FIR No. 173/2024, citing relevant sections of the law, was registered at Police Station Baramulla and investigation promptly initiated.

“Acting swiftly on the information, a police team raided Shakeel Ahmad Bhat’s residence and rescued three minor Rohingya girls,” police confirmed.

The raid, they noted, was conducted in the presence of a Magistrate and female police officials.

During interrogation, Shakeel Ahmad Bhat admitted to selling one girl to Mehraj Ahmad Tantray, a resident of Kanlibagh.

“Following this disclosure, a raid at Tantray’s residence resulted in the rescue of another minor Rohingya girl.”

Police further reported that both Shakeel Ahmad Bhat and Mehraj-u-Din Tantray have been arrested, with ongoing efforts to apprehend other individuals involved in this human trafficking racket.