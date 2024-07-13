Properties of drug peddler attached in Kulgam

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, July 12: Police today attached properties worth crores belonging to a notorious drug peddler in the Qazigund area of Kulgam district.

As per police, the attached properties include a double-storied residential house and a residential cum commercial house measuring 3457 sq. ft, valued at Rs 3 crores.

Police said that these properties belong to a notorious drug peddler namely Abdul Rashid Rather, also known as Mathur, son of Ghulam Hassan Rather, a resident of Bonigam, Qazigund, Kulgam.

The action, taken under the supervision of SSP Kulgam, was carried out Under Section 68-F(2) of the NDPS Act 1985.

“The properties were identified as illegally acquired during the investigation/enquiry conducted by Kulgam police and were prima facie acquired from illicit trafficking in narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances by the owner,” police said.

The police further stated that the peddler is currently detained under the PIT NDPS Act and is lodged at Central Jail Kot Balwal, Jammu.